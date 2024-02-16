Patrick Mahomes joins Taylor Swift in donating to victims of Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, urges fans to help KC

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes won their third Super Bowl in the last five seasons less than a week ago, and have gone through a lot in the past week.

During their Super Bowl parade celebration on Wednesday, things took a turn when shots were fired that resulted in a death and leaving at least 22 others injured.

The incident was a tragedy and left a stain on the Kansas City community. Mahomes, being a leader on and off the field, made a kind gesture to those involved in the tragedy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To help make things better Mahomes announced on X that he will help raise money to fund and support victims and their families, violence prevention, and mental health services.

"Just like #ChiefsKingdom has always been there for me and my family, we want to be there for them. The @Chiefs have launched #KCStrong, an emergency response fund supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders. Please join me, Brittany and @15andMahomies to support..."

Expand Tweet

This comes after Taylor Swift donated $100,000 earlier this morning to a GoFundMe page for the family of a victim who was shot and killed in the Chiefs parade. The initial goal was $75,000.

Expand Tweet

Chiefs organization issued a statement after shooting at the Super Bowl parade

Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade Leaves Multiple People Injured

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement following the tragic shooting at their Super Bowl parade.

In their statement, they confirmed that all of their players and staff are safe and that their hearts go out to all of the victims.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department."

"At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

Expand Tweet

As a result of the shooting, championship parades will likely have some changes in the future to help prevent violence and to make their environment safer.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs, and H/T Sportskeeda