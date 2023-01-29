Hayley Kiyoko Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, venues, and more amid fan frenzy

On January 28, 2023, Hayley Kiyoko took to Twitter to announce The Panorama Tour, sharing that it would be her first Headlining Tour in four years. She mentioned in the same announcement that she is nervous and excited about the tour. Saying that the upcoming tour will be special, the singer mentioned that she can't wait to see her fans:

"MY FIRST HEADLINING TOUR IN 4 YEARS!!!! i am so nervous and excited. Pre-sale starts Wednesday!!! I’ve waited so long for this moment and I can’t wait to see you all out there!!! ITS GOING TO BE SO SPECIAL"

The presale of the tickets will start on February 1, 2023. However, the singer has not listed the websites that will sell the tickets. It is expected to be offered on ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com when they go on sale. Fans can also check out more information on the artist's official website.

Hayley Kiyoko teases about her upcoming tour through a couple of tweets mentioning several cities and respective dates

The artist has shared posts on her official Twitter about several cities and dates that made fans anticipate the upcoming tour. On January 21, the artist shared on her Twitter:

“I may or may not have a very big announcement in the next month. Be ready.”

In a follow-up tweet a few days later, Kiyoko wrote a couple of tweets mentioning several cities and dates such as London on April 9, Raleigh on April 29, LA on May 16, Toronto on May 27, New York on May 30, and Austin in May. All of these aforementioned cities and dates were likely interpreted as tour dates, which was later confirmed by the artist herself.

The complete list of dates and concert locations of Hayley Kiyoko's The Panorama Tour are as follows:

UK/EUROPE

April 5 - Glasgow, UK

April 7 - Manchester, UK

April 9 - London, UK

April 11 - Brussels, BE

April 13 - Amsterdam, NL

April 15 - Cologne, DE

April 16 - Paris, FR

April 18 - Zurich CH

April 20 - Munich, DE

NORTH AMERICA

April 27 - Orlando, FL

April 28 - Atlanta, GA

April 29 - Raleigh, NC

May 1 - Nashville, TN

May 3 - Detroit, MI

May 4 - Chicago, IL

May 5 - Minneapolis, MN

May 8 - Denver, CO

May 9 - Salt Lake City, UT

May 11 - Seattle, WA

May 12 - Portland, OR

May 13 - Vancouver, BC

May 15 - San Francisco, CA

May 16 - Los Angeles, CA

May 18 - Phoenix, AZ

May 20 - Austin, TX

May 21 - Dallas, TX

May 22 - Houston, TX

May 25 - Philadelphia, PA

May 27 - Toronto, ON

May 28 - Montreal, OC

May 30 - New York, NY

June 1 - Boston, MA

June 2 - Silver Spring, MD

Hayley Kiyoko's Tour 2023 announcement sent fans into a frenzy as they shared their enthusiasm to see her

As soon as the tour schedule was shared, ecstatic fans flooded Hayley Kiyoko's social media with cheerful and exciting reactions. While some enquired about when the presale will take place and how they can have access to it, others shared their enthusiasm on being able to see Kiyoko soon.

Kayleigh 💓 @klr_12 🥺 @HayleyKiyoko Bestie love you, but what about all of Canada between Vancouver and Toronto @HayleyKiyoko Bestie love you, but what about all of Canada between Vancouver and Toronto 😂🙈🥺

nαdjα @NaddiiRobbins @HayleyKiyoko OMG HAILEY YOU'RE GONNA BE BACK IN GERMANY, DO YOU KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS @HayleyKiyoko OMG HAILEY YOU'RE GONNA BE BACK IN GERMANY, DO YOU KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS 🎈🎈🎈

𝕜𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕖 (𝕋𝕒𝕪𝕝𝕠𝕣’𝕤 𝕍𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕚𝕠𝕟) 💖 @katievibesonly @HayleyKiyoko HAYLEY. Respectfully…I AM GOING TO SEE TAYLOR IN ATL ON THE SAME DAY I WANNA SEE U BOTH PLZZZZZ WALK OVER TO MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM TO SEE US IM SOBBING I WANNA BE ABLE TO BE AT BOTH @HayleyKiyoko HAYLEY. Respectfully…I AM GOING TO SEE TAYLOR IN ATL ON THE SAME DAY I WANNA SEE U BOTH PLZZZZZ WALK OVER TO MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM TO SEE US IM SOBBING I WANNA BE ABLE TO BE AT BOTH 😭💔😭💔😭💔

The upcoming tour will support her second studio album Panorama, released in July 2022. In her interview with Rolling Stone, the artist shared about her album, saying:

“feels like a more refined version of myself, I feel like I know myself more than I ever did.”

The album includes singles titled Forever, Chance, and For the Girls.

