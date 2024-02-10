"He is bigger than kpop": Fans react as a contestant reveals joining "Squid Game: The Challenge" following BTS' Kim Taehyung's guard cosplay

BTS member Kim Taehyung played a huge role in influencing one of the contestants of Squid Game: The Challenge to participate in the survival show. Recently, a contestant named Flawless Kevin shared on Instagram the reason behind his decision to audition for the reality show.

Flawless Kevin, identified as Player number 187, took to Instagram and shared his story. He posted a few photos of Kim Taehyung, aka V, in a reel wearing a Squid Game character outfit during one of BTS’ concerts in Los Angeles in 2021. He captioned the reel,

“The real reason why I signed up for Squid Game. My fellow castmates may have been competing for $4.56 million dollars but I was competing for Taehyung’s heart.”

He further showcased humor when another one of the other contestants, Player 141, who goes by the name Dash Kats, commented, sharing their love for Player 187.

Flawless Kevin replied to their comment, saying,

“A date with Kim Taehyung over $4.56 million anyday.”

In 2021, the Slow Dancing singer took the internet by storm as many netizens became fans after witnessing V's surprise cosplay at the concert. Fans were delighted to see V's impact on the audience with just one cosplay of the Squid Game character. They shared their excitement through social media while sending love to the artist.

A user on X said, “He is bigger than Kpop.”

“He is always on another level”: Fans react as BTS’ Kim Taehyung's guard cosplay influences a contestant to join “Squid Game: The Challenge”

Flawless Kevin shared a reel on Instagram featuring pictures of Kim Taehyung from the Permission to Dance On Stage - Live Play concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. During this BTS concert in 2021, Kim Taehyung decided to surprise fans by cosplaying one of the characters of the K-drama Squid Game. He donned the infamous red suit that the guards of the Squid Game wear.

The video quickly went viral on social media, garnering millions of views on platforms like TikTok, where fans could not help but gush over his visuals. Furthermore, the reel shared by the influencer on Instagram amassed 1.4 million views.

Fans flooded social media with their reactions, with many expressing their wish to see the Layover singer appear in the next season of the survival drama, while many hailed his widespread impact beyond the realm of K-pop.

Here are some reactions.

Fans react as a Squid Game: The Challenge's contestant joined the show because of BTS' V (Image via X/@annianni00)

Kim Taehyung’s military service

Kim Taehyung completed the rigorous three-week training program at the Army Administrative School on February 7, 2024. He also underwent training at the anti-terrorism training facility in automatic target live ammunition training, rappelling, military police service, and close-quarters battle.

On February 8, 2024, South Korean media agencies spotted BTS’ Kim Taehyung at Chuncheon Station in Gangwon-do. He will be spending the rest of his military service at the 2nd Military Police Corps (popularly known as the Double Dragons).

