"He had a drink in his other hand": Paul Pelosi hammer attack bodycam footage raises questions online

On Friday, January 27, 2023, the San Francisco court released police bodycam and surveillance videos of Paul Pelosi's October 2022 hammer attack. He is the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Francisco County Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ruled that the two clips be made public after prosecutors refused to release the same along with the audio of Pelosi’s 911 call and audio of DePape’s police interview.
Trigger Warning: This article contains several written and graphic references to a violent attack and strong language. Reader discretion is advised.
The clip shows the perpetrator, David DePape, striking the 82-year-old Pelosi on the head with a hammer and throwing himself over the latter. Following the attack, Pelosi was seen lying immobile on the ground.
However, the video has left netizens baffled and raised questions about the nature of the incident and the behavior of the parties involved. Twitter user @bethorama526 wondered about the drink seen in the hands of Mr. Pelosi, stating:
"He had a drink in his other hand! Well this looks just like I had imagined!"
"I now have more questions than answers.": Paul Pelosi's attack footage amass several questions on Twitter
The Paul Pelosi case has been shrouded in many controversies, and the newly released video evidence has also caused much uproar. As netizens inquire about several key points seen in the clip, they found the video "strange" and "confusing."
Some remarked that the 82-year-old's initial calm (not a reaction to anyone under duress) response to seeing the police was suspicious. Others questioned the delay in making the footage public, which could have "de-politized the entire episode." One user, @gregg_re, inquired about another facet of the controversy. They asked:
"Why did nbc suspend its reporter for accurately describing Paul pelosi’s casual response when police opened the door? Why did they delete that report from their website?"
Other internet users also analyzed Paul Pelosi's 911 call and questioned the dispatcher's amateur response to an emergency situation. One such Twitterati, @ginabella, inquired:
"Police should have been dispatched IMMEDIATELY. Staff should be trained to detect unspoken words as Paul clearly was under some kind of duress. Anyhooo, vid prompts more questions rather than answering them. Why did Pauly P have an iced drink in his hand? Attack was brutal."
Paul Pelosi's attacker, David DePape, is currently being held at the San Francisco county jail
On October 28, 2022, David DePape broke into Pelosi's home and allegedly demanded to know the location of Nancy Pelosi, who was in D.C. at the time. He told the FBI he intended to break her kneecaps as she was a "liar." Surveillance footage released shows him breaking a glass door to enter inside. He reportedly also brought zip ties, tape, and rope.
Paul then made a 911 call in which he reportedly "spoke in codes," which alerted the police that something was wrong. The audio clip that was made public indicates DePape could hear the call.
The newly released evidence shows the cops walking up to the Pelosi residence and knocking on the door for a large portion of the video before the door opens to Paul and the suspect. Both men can be seen having one hand on the hammer, with DePape having one on Pelosi's wrist as well.
Officers casually inquired what was going on, to which DePape responded that everything was good. When police urged the man to drop the hammer, he responded negatively before wrestling away with the hammer and striking Paul Pelosi. Police are then seen rushing in to apprehend the assailant.
Paul Pelosi was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for a fractured skull and injuries to his right arm and hand.
DePape is currently being held without bail at the San Francisco county jail.