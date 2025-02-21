“He doesn't have enough money to cover that trauma” — Netizens react to Kanye West seemingly suggesting Cassie extorted Diddy

Rapper Kanye West tweeted about Cassie's lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs on February 21. The rapper suggested Cassie Fine allegedly extorted Diddy by suing him for s*xual assault and then closing the lawsuit by accepting settlement money.

According to HipHopDX, Cassie filed the lawsuit in November 2023, accusing Diddy of alleged s*xual assault and physical abuse throughout their relationship from 2007 to 2018. The following day, the case was closed as Cassie and Diddy reached an agreement.

Kanye West's tweet on the matter garnered a mixed reaction from netizens. West asked,

"Did Cassie extort Puff?"

Kanye West on Cassie. [Image via X/@kanyewest]

One netizen (@Jamrocker4ever) replied to Kanye's tweet and said the way Cassie got beaten on CCTV footage, she deserves more money to cover that trauma. They wrote,

"She got beaten. On film. He doesn't have enough money to cover that trauma. Whatever she got cash wise she deserves wayyyyyyy more."

Some netizens agreed with Kanye West, saying Cassie allegedly extorted the music mogul. One netizen named @cyruspavel wondered what she did in their 11-year-long relationship since she did not release music.

"Definitely bro, she dropped the suit after he settled immediately, if you wanted the money, why didn’t you just ask him, well I guess they fell out a long time ago." A netizen wrote on X.

"For decades. What was Cassie's actual job that entire time she didn't put out any music?? Women would love the same job of doing nothing for decades, being treated like a queen and living the luxe life. Extortion on another level." Another X user wrote.

"Of course she did, she was complicit until she wasn’t, and then received a huge payday… She’s not a victim she’s a co-defendant at minimum." Another netizen wrote.

Some netizens criticized Kanye West for suggesting Cassie allegedly used Diddy for money. One fan (@evillordfalcon) of the rapper shared that Diddy's treatment of Cassie was unacceptable. Another (@babyblukisses1) asked West how he would feel if someone treated his mother like Diddy did to Cassie.

"Did caddie get beat up used and abused are you so outta touch. If someone did to your mother... may she rest in peace... would you feel same?" A netizen asked.

"Did Cassie extort puff, naaaaaah bro don’t tell me this honest to god what u thinkin bout. Don’t let me figure out u on eastern time. The only difference between u and broke niggas is money cause u be having the exact same thoughts." Another netizen wrote on X.

"You’re forever a legend Ye and I’ll always love you but what he did to Cassie was and never will be acceptable - no matter what." Another X user wrote.

Last week, rumors surfaced that Kanye West and Bianca Censori were heading toward a divorce

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Image via Getty

Following the couple's controversial Grammy red carpet appearance on February 13, the Daily Mail reported they were heading towards divorce. The media outlet claimed Bianca Censori could receive $5 million if they decide to separate.

On February 14, West's representative, Milo Yiannopolous, denied the rumors in a statement to The Independent. He added the couple would make such private announcements themselves. He said:

"Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track."

According to The Economic Times, Kanye West's next album, Bully, which is inspired by his son Saint, will be released on June 15, on his daughter North's birthday.

