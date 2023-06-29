"He got the grimace shake": Hilarious Markiplier memes erupt amid pink eye and Lasik hospitalisation speculation

Popular YouTuber Mark Edward Fischbach aka Markiplier’s recent hospital visit has prompted a memefest online as his fans were left speculating on what could be the reason behind Mark’s hospitalization.

The YouTube star took to Instagram and Twitter on Thursday, June 29, and shared two photos from the clinic. He turned 34 on June 28 and sarcastically informed his fans about his special birthday present by writing in the caption:

“You’ll never guess what I got for my birthday.”

Mark @markiplier You’ll never guess what I got for my birthday. You’ll never guess what I got for my birthday. https://t.co/xqpej4xo1m

In the first photo, Mark can be seen lying down on the hospital bed with a piece of cloth covering his eyes. The second photo is a selfie of the YouTuber, where his eyes are shown to be unnaturally red. After viewing the latter, netizens flocked to his posts to comment on the possible implications behind his red eyes.

While some people claimed it could be a Lasik surgery, others mentioned pink eye. Several people also jokingly referred to McDonald's new Grimace purple milkshake, which reportedly hits one's tongue with some sort of an electrifying bolt on the first sip:

"A big fat joint?": Internet breaks into a memefest after YouTuber Markiplier posts red eyes

Mark Fishbach has been on YouTube since 2012 and has subsequently gained over 35 million subscribers and a massive fanbase over the years. Meanwhile, this is not the first time the 34-year-old has been to a hospital; his fans are quite surprised by the number of times the YouTuber lands himself in the hospital almost every year.

Mark's latest hospitalization post prompted speculations regarding what could have caused his red eye. Apart from the Grimace milkshake, Lasik surgery, and pink eye, some people also suggested that Mark might have smoked a "big fat" joint, which led to the redness in his eyes.

Netizens react to the YouTuber's hospitalization with red eyes. (Image via Instagram/@markiplier)

Netizens react to the YouTuber's hospitalization with red eyes. (Image via Instagram/@markiplier)

Netizens react to the YouTuber's hospitalization with red eyes. (Image via Instagram/@markiplier)

Netizens react to the YouTuber's hospitalization with red eyes. (Image via Instagram/@markiplier)

Netizens react to the YouTuber's hospitalization with red eyes. (Image via Instagram/@markiplier)

Netizens react to the YouTuber's hospitalization with red eyes. (Image via Instagram/@markiplier)

Netizens react to the YouTuber's hospitalization with red eyes. (Image via Instagram/@markiplier)

However, Mark's mother commented on his Instagram post and said that she spoke with him, adding that he got the redness in his eyes from making a short for his upcoming movie.

Mark's mother clarified that his red eyes were not caused by weed or Lasik surgery. (Image via Instagram/@markiplier)

Mark's past hospitalizations

Back in 2015, the YouTuber was facing a troublesome stomach issue, for which he had to be hospitalized; the issues were reportedly generated by a blockage in his small intestine. He had to be admitted to the hospital again in 2020 for a similar unwelcome health episode.

In April 2022, the YouTuber had to be hospitalized due to a bowel obstruction. However, Mark shared a selfie back then from his hospital bed to assure fans that he was doing okay.

He tried to make the situation light by cracking a joke and said that he was eagerly waiting to let out a fart as a sign telling him that he wouldn’t need surgery. The YouTuber was fortunately released from the hospital later, and he told fans that it was a positive step toward his recovery.

Mark also had to go through an appendectomy before starting his YouTube career. Mark’s latter health challenges caused by his small intestine acted as small hindrances in his career and also left his fans worried. However, his latest hospital encounter has rather come across as a hilarious episode to his fans, as they ended up joking about how much the guy spends on hospital bills.

Though his red eyes do not yet seem to be anything severe, the YouTuber is yet to confirm what had caused the redness. Until that, the memes are coming in hot and hilarious and fans seem to be quite relentless with their theories.

Poll : 0 votes