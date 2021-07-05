"I gave my heart to them": Markiplier continues to throw shade at Sour Patch Kids by trying out "better, superior" candy in hilarious new video

Markiplier recently took to YouTube to sarcastically "shade" the popular sour candy, Sour Patch Kids, for choosing to sponsor someone else instead of him.

31-year-old Mark Fischbach aka Markiplier is an American YouTuber best known for his comedy and gaming videos. He has garnered almost 30 million YouTube subscribers and is considered to be one of the original content creators.

Markiplier also co-owned the YouTube channel Unus Annus along with YouTuber CrankGamePlays. The two played games and answered questions from fans in "mail time" videos. They kept the fan-favorited channel active for a year. Markiplier and Ethan Nestor-Darling officially shut down Unus Annus in November 2020.

Markiplier finds a new favorite sour candy

On Sunday afternoon, Markiplier posted a video titled "[Brand] is Dead to Me", referring to Sour Patch Kids. The YouTuber claimed they "betrayed" him by sponsoring YouTuber TimTheTatMan.

Markiplier began by lamenting over his former favorite candy brand, stating how he felt "disrespected" despite giving "his heart" to them.

"There is a brand that has disrespected me. After everything that I've done for said brand, after everything I've given, my time, I gave my heart to them. They say 'Sour then sweet' but it's just sour all the way down. They decided to give their affections to someone named Tim."

He then proceeded to try many other sour candies on the market, including Cry Baby Bubblegum, Sour Gummies, Sour Airheads, and more.

"We're going to keep this moving, because what I have here is an assembly of the better, superior sour candies on the market. No exceptions. Everything else you could assume is crap. Which you shouldn't buy."

Markiplier then directly shaded Sour Patch Kids. Whenever he mentioned the name of the brand, a strange sound played over it.

"I do not make good choices. But then again, neither does (inaudible), so why don't you live with your regret? Forever. You will never have this. You can never have this. You won't have this. Ever. Unless...Never! How much did you pay Tim?"

Markiplier then went on a tangent while trying other candies, telling Sour Patch Kids that they, along with Takis, who Markiplier previously shaded, "sucked".

"No one gives me any business. Am I not brand friendly? No, it's the companies that are wrong. It's Mr. (inaudible) that's wrong. Screw you and screw everything you love, and screw your kids! Hey...kids are great. But (inauble) sucks...I'm sorry, you missed your chance."

He ended the video by promoting a "gourmet gumball", which featured sour crystals in the center of the candy.

Sour Patch Kids has yet to respond to Markiplier, who fans assume is still open to a sponsorship despite his comments.

