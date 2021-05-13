"He kicked me out": Dom Zeglaitis jokes about being forced out of the Vlog Squad over multiple allegations

Dom Zeglaitis, known on YouTube as Durte Dom, came out with a TikTok on May 12th, 2021, joking about how David Dobrik kicked him out of the Vlog Squad due to multiple assault allegations being leveled against him.

According to many testimonies from victims, Dom Zeglaitis had allegedly assaulted them. The most recent case was brought to light when Business Insider published an article containing a statement and proof from one of his alleged victims. She recalled going to the Vlog Squad house to do a skit, only to end up drunk and assaulted. David Dobrik was accused, along with Dom, for allegedly orchestrating the entire thing. Due to this, Dom was kicked out of the Vlog Squad.

Dom Zeglaitis gets kicked out of vlog squad

David Dobrik and Dom Zeglaitis were close friends for many years, and according to David, they even went to highschool together in Illinois. In fact, Dom was considered one of the original members of the Vlog Squad, appearing in videos before David's career skyrocketed.

Since previous allegations prior to 2020, many have called David Dobrik out for continuing to associate himself with Dom. After multiple victims came forward, David had finally stopped letting Dom appear in his YouTube videos. Nevertheless, Dom has his own channel.

David was spotted still hanging around Dom during a frat party in 2020. Many of his fans were very upset. Neither David nor Dom publicly addressed what was happening in their friendship.

Audience perception to Dom Zeglaitis after allegations

Both fans and people of the YouTube community all expressed their anger towards Dom and his conduct with the alleged victims. Many were even in shock to see that he was not arrested.

Meanwhile, Twitter users were visibly upset by Dom's TikTok.

How is he a free man- — Alex Wolf (@AlexWolf1203) May 13, 2021

embarrassing, he really can’t go on a day without seeking attention — munehisa iwai’s sex cow (@iwaislave) May 13, 2021

It infuriates me how this criminal isn’t getting any legal repercussions — ☁️ (@cleverxgirl) May 13, 2021

His arrogance in this tells me he's probably done what he did many times without it being on video and got away with it because of that. — Fishhead💙💜🐘🦋🌈 (@EmilyMcDArt) May 13, 2021

When he’s looking back n forth, is that when he’s trying to let us know he remembered he has allegations againts him? — Daryl (@TFA_Daryl) May 13, 2021

i hate this man — sad (@lolimtrashfire) May 13, 2021

Girl file a police report already — 🍒barbz and doja stan🍑#planether🪐 #frenemies💖🖤 (@animeboobiesBB) May 13, 2021

CAN HE JUST STFU ALREADY — h. (@eternalsunligh1) May 13, 2021

Everybody just needs to mass report this video and not give it any likes or attention. This is all he has is a tik tok account. Let’s take it away — jenna (@jenna30954505) May 13, 2021

He needs to be in jail 😭 — Raths (@Rathxo) May 13, 2021

When David Dobrik came under fire for the Seth Francois "prank", Dom took to YouTube to give his take on the situation. In the comments, prior to the most recent allegations, people were already calling him out. Soon after his video, the article from Business Insider emerged, along with numerous women detailing the trauma allegedly caused by Dom.

Dom has yet to apologize to his alleged victims, as well as publicly comment about his ongoing situation. Unlike David Dobrik, there is no speculation of a hiatus.

