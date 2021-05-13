"He kicked me out": Dom Zeglaitis jokes about being forced out of the Vlog Squad over multiple allegations

Dom Zeglaitis, known on YouTube as Durte Dom, came out with a TikTok on May 12th, 2021, joking about how David Dobrik kicked him out of the Vlog Squad due to multiple assault allegations being leveled against him.
According to many testimonies from victims, Dom Zeglaitis had allegedly assaulted them. The most recent case was brought to light when Business Insider published an article containing a statement and proof from one of his alleged victims. She recalled going to the Vlog Squad house to do a skit, only to end up drunk and assaulted. David Dobrik was accused, along with Dom, for allegedly orchestrating the entire thing. Due to this, Dom was kicked out of the Vlog Squad.
Dom Zeglaitis gets kicked out of vlog squad
David Dobrik and Dom Zeglaitis were close friends for many years, and according to David, they even went to highschool together in Illinois. In fact, Dom was considered one of the original members of the Vlog Squad, appearing in videos before David's career skyrocketed.
Since previous allegations prior to 2020, many have called David Dobrik out for continuing to associate himself with Dom. After multiple victims came forward, David had finally stopped letting Dom appear in his YouTube videos. Nevertheless, Dom has his own channel.
David was spotted still hanging around Dom during a frat party in 2020. Many of his fans were very upset. Neither David nor Dom publicly addressed what was happening in their friendship.
Audience perception to Dom Zeglaitis after allegations
Both fans and people of the YouTube community all expressed their anger towards Dom and his conduct with the alleged victims. Many were even in shock to see that he was not arrested.
Meanwhile, Twitter users were visibly upset by Dom's TikTok.
When David Dobrik came under fire for the Seth Francois "prank", Dom took to YouTube to give his take on the situation. In the comments, prior to the most recent allegations, people were already calling him out. Soon after his video, the article from Business Insider emerged, along with numerous women detailing the trauma allegedly caused by Dom.
Dom has yet to apologize to his alleged victims, as well as publicly comment about his ongoing situation. Unlike David Dobrik, there is no speculation of a hiatus.
