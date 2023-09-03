“He knows the SEVEN achievements": Fans elated as BTS’ Jungkook mentions his solo song’s most cherished achievements on Most Requested Live

On September 3, 2023, two days after BTS’ Jungkook’s birthday, Ask Anything Chat's YouTube channel posted a question and answer session featuring the star. This segment was a part of iHeart radio’s show, where Jungkook discussed some of his song Seven’s milestones that gave him the assurance of achieving the top post on the biggest musical charts.

As is known, Jungkook’s debut solo single Seven has been a whirlwind hit since it was released and topped numerous charts worldwide. In this interview, the Seven singer's acknowledgement and awareness of his song being a worldwide hit and still keeping track of its achievements, spoke volumes about the BTS star as a respectable artist.

ARMYs, too, took to social media platforms to not only celebrate Seven's rising success but also comment on how the maknae is humble about his latest wins.

BTS' Jungkook wins hearts by acknowledging his song Seven's best achievements in his opinion

iHeartRADIO's Ask Me Anything (AMA) is an interactive platform or event where celebrities, musicians, artists, or other public figures invite the public to ask them questions about their work, experiences, or any topic of interest. It's a way for fans to engage directly with their favorite celebrities and for the celebrities to connect with their audience on a more personal level.

Being a prominent platform for music and entertainment, iHeartRADIO frequently hosts AMAs with various artists and celebrities, giving fans the opportunity to learn more about their favorite musicians and entertainers. As it happens, their recent guest was none other than BTS’ Jungkook.

In this interview, Jungkook discussed various topics, but one specific question stood out the most. This question was:

“You have hit so many milestones with 'Seven,' are there a few that stand out to you?”

To this, Jungkook replied that he’s eternally thankful for all the achievements made by his single Seven and all the love that it has received from around the globe. But the proudest milestones for him personally were the song ranking number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo artist, ranking number 3 on the United Kingdom Official Single’s chart, becoming the winner on Korean musical shows, and topping the global Spotify charts.

While answering this question, the BTS star looked flustered and shy as he mentioned the achievements, which endeared him even more to the fans because of his humility. Moreover, the entire ARMY fandom was proud of their favorite K-pop maknae and sent across their sweetest wishes for him.

This interview further became even more special when the Calvin Klein ambassador mentioned ARMY as his best perk about being an artist. Answering the question, his exact words were:

"I’m happy for having fans, having our ARMY. And not just that but getting the opportunity to meet people like our ARMY is just awesome. Honestly isn’t that the greatest perk as an artist? Of course it’s great to be able to sing but what makes it greater is that we’re singing together with our ARMYs. Don’t get me wrong, I do love singing itself as well but ARMYs are the foundation and being able to meet them is the best perk."

Fans were happy to hear Jungkook’s answers and that he carefully read everyone’s names before the questions. Apart from the interview part, ARMYs couldn’t stop gushing over how beautiful the Seven singer looked. In his mullet hair and new ear piercings, he paired the look with his grey satin shirt, white vest, and black denim pant.

As fans were pleased by the BTS star's acknowledgement of his achievements, it made them more resilient to support the singer forever.