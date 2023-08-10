"He leaving": MasterChef season 13 fans react to Kyle Hopkins' elimination in episode 9

In a culinary rollercoaster that left fans both shocked and stirred, the latest episode of MasterChef US unveiled a challenging test that resulted in the departure of one of its fan-favorite contestants. The newest installment aired on Wednesday, August 9, making it the show's 250th episode.

The official synopsis of MasterChef US season 13 episode 9 read as follows:

"It is the quarter-final, and the six cooks continue to fight for their place in the competition as they face a test set by restaurant critic Tracey Macleod. Her challenge is to make an exceptional dish, choosing from one of two briefs she has given them. The contestants must either cook a savoury dish that showcases rice or a dessert with almonds. After cooking their dish, they hear what the judges think of their food and how well they have kept to the brief."

The latest episode not only marked a milestone 250th episode, but also saw the elimination of Kyle Hopkins. MasterChef fans disheartened at having to bid farewell to one of the show's most beloved contestants, took to social media to share their reactions.

MasterChef fans left disappointed by the elimination of Kyle Hopkins in episode 9 of season 13

The special episode, aptly titled, United Cakes of America, promised a culinary spectacle unlike any other. As fans tuned in, they were greeted by the familiar faces of judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich.

With Kennedy, the recipient of the immunity pin from the previous week, holding the pivotal role of assigning iconic cakes to each contestant, the stakes were set sky-high.

The heart of the episode lay in the assignments Kennedy distributed. With each contestant representing a different region of America, the challenge was not only to recreate their assigned cakes but to do so with precision and artistry.

The air was thick with anticipation as the contestants accepted their cake assignments, ranging from classics like Red Velvet Cake to intricate creations like a nine-layer Smith Island Cake.

However, the episode's climax dealt a heavy blow to both the contestants and their viewers. Kyle Hopkins' Meyer Lemon Cake from the Midwest drew criticism for its inaccuracies and unconventional frosting choices. As a result, the judges announced Kyle's departure, leaving him in the 15th place. The moment was met with an outpouring of reactions from fans across social media platforms.

Many took to Twitter to share their disappointment and bid adieu to one of their favorite contestants.

lyssa @lyssalikes #masterchef #wildwildBEST Omg Kyle went home?? I did not see this coming I thought he was gonna be last standing on Midwest omg. I fully believe he is a great guy IRL but I haven’t been a fan of his TV edit since week 1 tbh and I’m so happy Madame Donut stayed instead

Jeff Harris @JeffHarris7 Oh nooooooooo!!!! Not Kyle getting sent home! ARGH! You represented Kansas City and the Midwest SO well in this competition, dude. Extremely sorry to see you go! #MasterChef @kuhoppy

𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 @ChinLovesIowa Bummer for Kyle. He was fun to watch. I would have liked to have watched him cook longer… #Masterchef

Heidi Furze @twix61

#MasterChef I dont understand when Kyle's buttercream went runny, he didnt just start again & just mix some butter ,icing sugar & vanilla.....quick, instead of using cream cheese.

As the competition barrels forward, the remaining home cooks are all set to summon their culinary prowess and toughness to make their mark in the competition's history.

MasterChef US will return with another episode on August 16 at 8 pm ET, only on Fox.