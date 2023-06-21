MasterChef US season 13 episode 5: Release date, air time, and plot

The new episode of MasterChef US season 13 will be broadcast on Fox on June 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET. It will feature the chefs finally entering the MasterChef kitchen to showcase their culinary skills. As part of this episode, each chef will create a dish that includes an element of state-fair cuisine.

In this episode of MasterChef US, contestants will put their best foot forward and try to impress the judges with their culinary skills. The chefs will try their best to present something reminiscent of state fairs to the judges, including sweet treats and even savory snacks. Their future in the competition will be decided by the dishes they prepare in this episode of MasterChef US.

By impressing the judges through their dishes, contestants will avoid elimination and receive immunity. The synopsis of the show as per the Fox website reads:

“Award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich put a new batch of talented home cooks through a series of challenges and elimination rounds. This season is more exciting than ever with a surprise-filled journey that takes the contestants on the trip of a lifetime.”

It continued:

“Ramsay and the judges will serve as mentors to these skilled home chefs as they compete to claim the title of MasterChef and the $250,000 grand prize on MasterChef’s milestone 10th season.”

Contestants will prepare state fair-inspired dishes in MasterChef US season 13 episode 4

Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich serve as judges in season 13 of the hit show. Four episodes of the season have aired so far and the show has already become a fan favorite. At the beginning of the show, contestants were divided into four regions: West, Northeast, Midwest, and South.

Since the upcoming episode will feature the first challenge in the MasterChef US kitchen, it is sure to be iconic. The winner of the challenge will receive great benefits for their region.

The synopsis of MasterChef US season 13 episode 5 reads:

“The home chefs enter the kitchen for their first challenge: creating a state fair-inspired dish; whoever wins the challenge grants the rest of their region immunity from going home.”

The contestants will be seen going the extra mile to present the best dish possible to the judges in episode 5 of the new season of the reality show.

What happened in the previous episode of season 13?

In addition to offering people the opportunity to showcase their culinary skills and make a successful career in the industry, MasterChef US also presented several inspiring stories that motivated many. In the previous episode, the contestants were required to impress both the judges and guest judge, Chef Tiffany Derry.

Reagan, Kendal, Jennifer, Sav, and Kolby were part of the South region group and competed alongside the other three regions. Lizzie, Amanda, Madame Donut, Kennedy, and James made up the West group, while Richie, Nina, Purvi, Brynn, and Ryan were chosen to form the Northeast group. Grant, Sarah, Charles, Charles, Wayne, and Kyle then became part of the Midwest region group.

Throughout the episode, there were thrills at every turn. In the end, Kolby, Reagan, and Jennifer earned white aprons, while Sav and Kendal advanced to the next level.

Watch the next episode of MasterChef US season 13 on June 21, 2023.

