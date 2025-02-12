“He looks like eleven from ST” — Internet reacts to Pete Davidson showing off his tattoo-free transformation in Reformation campaign 

Comedian-turned-actor Pete Davidson recently showed his tattoo-free transformation in the campaign images for Reformation's Valentine's Day collection. The 31-year-old former Saturday Night Live star appears shirtless in the campaign titled "Pete Davidson, Official Boyfriend of Reformation."

On the January 30 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he mentioned that he had undergone laser treatment for around 200 tattoos. Several accounts on X, including PopCrave, shared Pete Davidson's campaign images, seemingly astonishing netizens with his transformation.

One netizen claimed the comedian looked like Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) from Stranger Things without tattoos.

"He looks like eleven from ST."

While some netizens said Davidson looked better without the tattoos, others said tattoos suited him better. One netizen, @aiwfcidevin, jokingly said Davidson looks Bi-Racial now. Another compared him to rapper T-Pain.

"Pete Davidson without tattoos is like Tpain without his auto tune," a netizen wrote on X.

"Interesting look definitely shows a different side of Pete Davidson," another X user wrote.

"He so biracial coded like in another life he had a black daddy that made him play basketball," another user wrote.

Some netizens speculated about why the comedian removed his tattoos. One, @AckTeacher, wondered if he had become religious. Another said Davidson should put his tattoos back on.

"Did he find god or something? I assumed it was makeup covering his tattoos, I can’t imagine how that hurt if he really did it. Maybe he’s one ofthose people who likes pain? Sad," a netizen wrote on X.

"Bullsh*t- I’m in the process of getting mine take it off and they take years and they don’t come off and it leaves scars," another netizen wrote.

"Yeah, he needs to put them tattoos back on … cause the tattoo is definitely added to whatever this is," another X user wrote.

Pete Davidson's Tattoo Removal Journey

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 31, 2019 - (Image via Getty)

In a 2021 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Davidson disclosed that he began tattoo removal in 2020. The SNL alum mentioned that due to his tattoos, he had to cover them with makeup, a process that lasted three hours.

The comedian noted that this experience made him realize tattoos are not favored in the movie industry. He shared that he never expected his acting career to take off. At the time, he told Seth Meyers that he was in the middle of having his tattoos removed.

"I honestly never thought that I would get an opportunity to act, and I love it a lot. It takes, like, three hours — you have to get there, like, three hours earlier — to cover all your tattoos. For some reason, people in movies, they don't have them that much."

In January 2025, Pete Davidson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed how painful the tattoo removal process was. He told Fallon that the removal hurt more than when he got the tattoos. He also jokingly warned the audience to rethink getting a tattoo.

"It's worse [than getting them]. They have to burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks, and you can't get in the sunlight. And then you've gotta do it, like, 12 more times. So yeah, really think about that Game of Thrones tattoo you're thinking of getting."

Pete Davidson's last movie, Dog Man, was released in theaters on January 31, 2025. According to IMDb, his upcoming projects are The Pickup, Wizards!, and The Home.

