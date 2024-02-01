On Wednesday, January 31, speculations of EXO member Lay, allegedly spotted at a hotel with the famous Chinese actress Zhao Lusi, landed on the internet. The rumors sparked controversy among netizens after Lay and Zhao Lusi's cars were allegedly parked at the same hotel, leading people to believe they were spending their time together.

However, the EXO member's agency soon put the rumors to rest as they released a statement revealing that the idol denied the dating rumors between him and the actress.

"The dating allegations are rumors, and Lay is focused on his promotions. He has no plans of dating."

While fans were initially shocked by the speculations that landed on the internet, since no solid proof or pieces of evidence vouched for the legitimacy of the two dating or sharing a hotel room, the rumors soon dissolved.

EXO Lay's agency releases statement denying dating allegations between the idol and the Chinese actress Zhao Lusi

EXO Lay initially debuted under SM Entertainment in 2012. However, the idol withdrew from the agency in 2022 but still stands as a member of the K-pop boy group. Regardless, the idol has been active as a soloist in the Chinese music industry as he rolls out songs and other content through his personally constructed agency, Chromosome Entertainment.

Recently, Chinese media outlets speculated that Lay and Zhao Lusi's cars were parked in front of the same hotel and left only ten minutes apart. This led to rumors that the two shared a hotel room, which sparked a dating scandal. However, before the rumors could take full shape, Lay's agency, Chromosome Entertainment, released a statement denying the allegations.

While some fans were happy that the rumors were quickly clarified, several fans expressed that they would be happy for them if it were true.

About EXO's Lay Zhang and Zhao Lusi

The 32-year-old K-pop idol initially debuted under SM Entertainment in 2012 and then moved to create his own label in 2020. Soon after, to elongate his individual goals and plans as a solo artist, the idol terminated his contract with SM Entertainment and became an active singer and actor under Chromosome Entertainment.

Apart from his solo music career, with releases such as Lose Control, Lit, Producer, etc., the idol ventured into the acting field. He starred in several award-winning Chinese films and TV shows, such as Who Rules the World, The Long Ballad, Love Like the Galaxy, and more.

Zhao Lusi, aka Rosy, is a famous Chinese actress and singer housed under Yinhekuyu Media. She made her acting debut in 2017 with her appearance in the Chinese web series Cinderella Chef. She embarked on several other well-known works, including The Romance of Tiger and Rose, Dating in the Kitchen, The Long Ballad, Who Rules The World, Love Like the Galaxy, and her most recent work, Hidden Love.

Given that both Chinese celebrities are active participants in the acting field, dating rumors sparked when their cars were allegedly parked outside the same hotel. However, the recent statement from Chromosome Entertainment denying the rumors has put the online controversy among netizens to rest.