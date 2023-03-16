"He's 23 and cruel in a casual way": Wheelchair GoFundMe raises more than $8,000 amid Mercyhurst Hockey Player Carson Briere backlash

A GoFundMe page was created after Mercyhurst Hockey player Carson Briere pushed an empty wheelchair down the stairs at a nightclub on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The act was captured in a short video clip which was shared by Julia Zukowski on Tuesday, March 14 on Twitter. Julia tweeted that something happened on Saturday, and she couldn't stomach the thought of the person getting away with it.

In her tweet, Julia disclosed the identity of the person who pushed the wheelchair and said that it was Carson Briere from Mercyhurst University's hockey team.

julia @juliazukowski I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. https://t.co/kWWlEYEc7V

She also created a GoFundMe to help raise money for the person whose chair Carson pushed and damaged. She launched the fundraiser on March 15, with a goal of $1500 and at the time of writing this article, it had raised $8453.

GoFundMe fundraiser created by Julia Kuwoski (Image via GoFundMe)

When someone called Carson Briere's act a “minor mistake”, actor Dileep Rao said that it wasn't a "minor mistake." Rao added:

“He's 23, cruel in a casual way and destroyed a very expensive piece of someone’s crucial mobility.”

Actor Dileep Rao reacted to Carson Briere's actions (Image via Twitter/@leepers500)

Social media users call out Carson Briere's behavior on Twitter

Netizens were outraged at Carson’s behavior and brutally criticized the junior hockey player. While some called out the hockey team's decision to untag the player from all the tweets, others asked people to stop making excuses for Carson's entitlement.

Salad Shooter @shooter_salad



Rather than kick him off the team & make a statement, they are just untagging every tweet that mentions it One of the worst "damage control" I've seen is from @HurstMensHockey . Their player Carson Briere was caught on camera pushing a woman's wheelchair down stairs, damaging it.Rather than kick him off the team & make a statement, they are just untagging every tweet that mentions it One of the worst "damage control" I've seen is from @HurstMensHockey. Their player Carson Briere was caught on camera pushing a woman's wheelchair down stairs, damaging it.Rather than kick him off the team & make a statement, they are just untagging every tweet that mentions it

Cooper @Cooperstreaming



Carson Briere, you're disgusting. julia @juliazukowski I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. https://t.co/kWWlEYEc7V Why do people hate us for existingCarson Briere, you're disgusting. twitter.com/juliazukowski/… Why do people hate us for existing ♿️Carson Briere, you're disgusting. twitter.com/juliazukowski/…

Rachel Doerrie @racheldoerrie There is rightfully a lot of discourse about toxic culture in hockey. Carson Briere is on his second NCAA chance. Mailloux & Miller were drafted. You know who never got a 2nd chance? Kyle Beach.

Hockey needs to give 2nd chances to those who speak up before guys with toxic pasts. There is rightfully a lot of discourse about toxic culture in hockey. Carson Briere is on his second NCAA chance. Mailloux & Miller were drafted. You know who never got a 2nd chance? Kyle Beach. Hockey needs to give 2nd chances to those who speak up before guys with toxic pasts.

jack johnson's magic vag @fkatbhabhi julia @juliazukowski I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. https://t.co/kWWlEYEc7V Carson Briere was dismissed from the ASU hockey team for violation of rules. He got a second chance bc of nepotism. It's obvious he's learned nothing and continues to be blinded by his privilege. twitter.com/juliazukowski/… Carson Briere was dismissed from the ASU hockey team for violation of rules. He got a second chance bc of nepotism. It's obvious he's learned nothing and continues to be blinded by his privilege. twitter.com/juliazukowski/…

Anthony Dominic @alloveranthony Here’s video of Carson Briere, son of an NHL player Daniel Briere pushing a wheelchair down stairs. He plays hockey for @MercyhurstU and transferred there after being dismissed from ASU for violating undisclosed team rules. Here’s video of Carson Briere, son of an NHL player Daniel Briere pushing a wheelchair down stairs. He plays hockey for @MercyhurstU and transferred there after being dismissed from ASU for violating undisclosed team rules. https://t.co/sPifomGUmK

Thomas Mercier 🎙️ @TJM_PlayByPlay



This is not only disgusting, but disturbing as well.



We need to be better than this… the replies and video itself shows that.



Stop making excuses for entitlement. julia @juliazukowski I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. https://t.co/kWWlEYEc7V Carson Briere, son of current Flyers interim GM Daniel Briere, pushes a vacant wheelchair down a set of stairs.This is not only disgusting, but disturbing as well.We need to be better than this… the replies and video itself shows that.Stop making excuses for entitlement. twitter.com/juliazukowski/… Carson Briere, son of current Flyers interim GM Daniel Briere, pushes a vacant wheelchair down a set of stairs.This is not only disgusting, but disturbing as well.We need to be better than this… the replies and video itself shows that.Stop making excuses for entitlement. twitter.com/juliazukowski/…

Sam @samanthacp_ if you're in the replies to the carson briere video saying it's fine to throw a wheelchair down a flight of stairs, there should be a free pass for someone to toss you down a flight of stairs if you're in the replies to the carson briere video saying it's fine to throw a wheelchair down a flight of stairs, there should be a free pass for someone to toss you down a flight of stairs

Bren in da skies @SharesnC This is the face of a smug, entitled POS named Carson Briere. He threw a person's wheelchair down the stairs. Daddy is an NHL coach. Carson has been let go from one uni for being a POS. How about he gets no more chances and gets to experience life in a wheelchair. This is the face of a smug, entitled POS named Carson Briere. He threw a person's wheelchair down the stairs. Daddy is an NHL coach. Carson has been let go from one uni for being a POS. How about he gets no more chances and gets to experience life in a wheelchair. https://t.co/f1R9Rhf9kQ

Grace Ainsworth @graciesbythebay @juliazukowski

#DisabilityAwareness @MercyhurstU This kid is a disgrace to his family, his school and the sport of hockey. He should immediately be dismissed from Mercyhurst . This was already his second chance. He should not be given another one. End of story. Shame on you, Carson Briere. @juliazukowski @MercyhurstU This kid is a disgrace to his family, his school and the sport of hockey. He should immediately be dismissed from Mercyhurst . This was already his second chance. He should not be given another one. End of story. Shame on you, Carson Briere. #DisabilityAwareness

Jason Dorwart @HamOnWheels



If it was damaged, it could take months of red tape to fix or replace - and a lot of physical pain and risk of injury in between.



Hopefully Carson Briere is held accountable. julia @juliazukowski I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. https://t.co/kWWlEYEc7V Every wheelchair user's worst nightmare, and one reason we don't like to be separated from our chairs.If it was damaged, it could take months of red tape to fix or replace - and a lot of physical pain and risk of injury in between.Hopefully Carson Briere is held accountable. twitter.com/juliazukowski/… Every wheelchair user's worst nightmare, and one reason we don't like to be separated from our chairs. If it was damaged, it could take months of red tape to fix or replace - and a lot of physical pain and risk of injury in between.Hopefully Carson Briere is held accountable. twitter.com/juliazukowski/…

Carson Briere is the son of former NHL player Daniel Briere

Carson Briere's father, Daniel Briere, is a former NHL player who became the interim general manager for the Philadelphia Flyers a few days ago. Both Daniel and Carson sent their apologies after local police investigated Carson for pushing a disabled woman’s wheelchair off the stairs at a nightclub on Saturday.

Carson Briere sent his statement to DailyMail.com via the Philadelphia Flyers and said that he was "deeply sorry" for his behavior. Noting that there was no excuse for what he did, the hockey player added that he would do whatever he can to "make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

Daniel Briere (Image via NHL)

Daniel Briere also offered his own apology statement and said that he was shocked to see his son’s actions in the video shared on Twitter. Daniel called Carson Briere's actions inexcusable and noted that they ran contradictory to their family’s values of respecting people.

He added:

“Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

The 23-year-old student is currently a junior playing for the hockey team at Pennsylvania’s Mercyhurst University. He was previously dismissed from the hockey team at Arizona State University for violating team rules in 2019 and was given a second chance at Mercyhurst.

Julia Zukowski, who shared the video on Twitter, said that she personally knows the person who owns the wheelchair. She added that the person prefers to remain anonymous until legal action can be taken.

julia @juliazukowski I do personally know the person who owns the wheelchair. They would like to remain anonymously until they can take legal action. I would never use this opportunity to scam anyone in anyway. I do personally know the person who owns the wheelchair. They would like to remain anonymously until they can take legal action. I would never use this opportunity to scam anyone in anyway.

Julia added that the woman whose wheelchair was pushed had left it at the top of the stairs as she had to be carried down physically to use the restrooms. The restrooms were located downstairs.

julia @juliazukowski The chair was left on top of the stairs because she physically had to be carried down to use the restrooms. Which are only located downstairs The chair was left on top of the stairs because she physically had to be carried down to use the restrooms. Which are only located downstairs

Mercyhurst University shared its statement in reply to the video on Twitter hours after the backlash. It stated that the university was aware of the video which showed one of their student-athletes pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down the stairs of a local establishment. However, it seems that the university later deleted the response and shared a separate statement from their Twitter account.

The university said:

"The actions displayed in the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person. We pray for and are in solidarity with the victim and all persons with disabilities who rightfully find actions like this to be deeply offensive."

The Department of Police and Safety and the Office of Student Conduct were investigating the matter.

Mercyhurst police said that the Erie Police Department took over the investigation. Anthony Talarico, Erie Police Captain, confirmed that the investigation had begun but did not have any further comment on the matter.

Poll : 0 votes