"He's gonna save another multiverse": DC fans thrilled about Stephen Amell's return to The Flash season 9 finale

With the release of The Flash season 9 episode 9 trailer, it was revealed that Stephen Amell would return to the show as the legendary Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow.

In 2012, Amell began portraying a superhero donning a green hood named Green Arrow on The CW show Arrow. He looked over and protected Starling City until the final season in 2020. He made several appearances on its spinoff, The Flash, throughout its entire run since both shows belonged to the same fictional universe, the Arrowverse.

Fans on Twitter are overjoyed by his return and expect him to do some big things in the final season of The Flash.

David Kinder @DavidKi70457987 @marabrazil2 It’s an amazing thing to see our favorite Emerald Archer, aka Green Arrow played by @StephenAmell again suited up. He’s gonna save another multi verse! What else can a hero do? @marabrazil2 It’s an amazing thing to see our favorite Emerald Archer, aka Green Arrow played by @StephenAmell again suited up. He’s gonna save another multi verse! What else can a hero do?

Fans on Twitter go berserk after spotting Stephen Amell in The Flash season 9 finale trailer

The Flash season 9 finale trailer showed Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen and Grant Gustin's Barry Allen sharing a warm hug after a lifetime. Both characters are adored by DC and Arrowverse fans, and watching them team up once again was well-received.

The duo first met during Arrow season 2, early on in the Arrowverse. Grant Gustin later got to lead his own The Flash spinoff. Over the years, Oliver and Barry developed one of the most inseparable bonds in the entire Arrowverse.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Oliver Queen's return below:

Tracy Dyer @A_holeArmy A lot of DC movies have been not so great but @StephenAmell as Green Arrow in a movie should be fantastic. As long as the script is good because obviously he’s gonna nail it. They’d better put their all into it because they can’t be attaching his name to anything less than great A lot of DC movies have been not so great but @StephenAmell as Green Arrow in a movie should be fantastic. As long as the script is good because obviously he’s gonna nail it. They’d better put their all into it because they can’t be attaching his name to anything less than great

Donna @akashathedamned 🏹🏹🏹 Stephen Amell @StephenAmell youtu.be/dv49FHu2vSQ youtu.be/dv49FHu2vSQ Squeeeeeeeeee!!!!! MY hero returns!!! I just got goosebumps and tears. That was so exciting. And I get to say I saw @StephenAmell filming some of this and I saw the green arrow outfit in person. 🥰🥰🥰🏹🏹🏹 twitter.com/StephenAmell/s… Squeeeeeeeeee!!!!! MY hero returns!!! I just got goosebumps and tears. That was so exciting. And I get to say I saw @StephenAmell filming some of this and I saw the green arrow outfit in person. 🥰🥰🥰💚💚💚🏹🏹🏹 twitter.com/StephenAmell/s…

SVTV @SVTV20 🏹 @StephenAmell YEEEEEEEES!!! Green Arrow is my favorite character!!! I can’t wait to see him one last time!!! @StephenAmell YEEEEEEEES!!! Green Arrow is my favorite character!!! I can’t wait to see him one last time!!! 💚🏹🔥😎

Paul or Speedy @OathKeeper1995 Hey @StephenAmell me and my wife can’t wait to see you return as the Green Arrow your the OG Hey @StephenAmell me and my wife can’t wait to see you return as the Green Arrow your the OG🔥🔥🔥🔥

Based on the reaction above, it's safe to say that bringing back Green Arrow was a wise decision. Since the Arrowverse has been around for more than a decade, it has garnered millions of loyal fans all over the globe.

Fans are happy that both characters will receive a final sendoff as they have longed for closure for ages.

In an interview with TVLine, Grant Gustin said,

"Stephen and I, it's like getting the band back together. Just good times and a lot of laughing."

Stephen Amell added that being a part of The Flash's farewell run was special and that the finale episode will be "100 percent."

He said,

"We're there to play the hits, man. We're not trying to reinvent the wheel."

What is The Flash about?

The Flash is based on the Barry Allen avatar of the DC Comics character the Flash, a costumed superhero crime-fighter with the power to run at superhuman speeds.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"After being struck by lightning, Barry Allen wakes up from his coma to discover he's been given the power of super speed, becoming the Flash, and fighting crime in Central City."

The show's executive producers include David Nutter, Gabrielle Stanton, Sarah Schechter, Aaron Helbing, Todd Helbing, Andrew Kreisberg, and Greg Berlanti.

The Flash Season 9 finale will air on The CW on Wednesday, April 26, at 8 pm ET.

