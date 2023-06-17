"He's lost his marbles": Joe Biden's 'God Save the Queen' remark in Connecticut sparks uproar online

U.S. President Joe Biden caused a bout of confusion on Friday, June 16, with his closing remark at a summit on gun control reform held in Connecticut. Before moving away from the mic and the stage, the President said:

“Alright. God save the Queen, man!”

His ending remark left everyone baffled as they tried to figure out what he could possibly mean by his comment. People also wondered whom he referred to as the Queen, given that Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died in September 2022, and her son, King Charles III, is the current occupant of the English throne.

The President himself attended the late Queen's funeral on September 19.

God Save the Queen is also a song by the English punk rock band S*x Pistols.

Soon after the comment, Joe’s ending remark began trending on Twitter, with many people addressing their confusion as well as criticizing the gaffe. One Twitter user, Paul Golding shared the short clip containing the viral remark and implied that the President had gone insane.

Paul Golding @GoldingBF Biden said at the end of his speech in Connecticut, ‘God save the Queen!’

Internet is left baffled by Joe Biden's "God Save the Queen"

As soon as the clip went viral, the President of the United States was subjected to online trolling. Some people mocked Joe Biden and questioned his cognitive skills, wondering if he thought that America has turned into a monarchy.

One even wrote that the President was probably connected to the world of the dead. He was also called "demented".

Biden just said "God save the Queen!" The demented fool thinks he's in England and that the Queen is still alive. He's in Connecticut. Biden just said "God save the Queen!" The demented fool thinks he's in England and that the Queen is still alive. He's in Connecticut. 😂https://t.co/YTB1dgZDq2

“God save the queen man” … say what ?!



Featuring the“God save the queen man” … say what ?! Featuring the 🎪 🤡 “God save the queen man” … say what ?! https://t.co/YdR15wPTc3

America turned into a monarchy or what?



Joe in Connecticut: Alright , God save the queen, man…Did I miss anything?America turned into a monarchy or what?His cognitive skills don’t look good to me Joe in Connecticut: Alright , God save the queen, man…Did I miss anything?America turned into a monarchy or what?His cognitive skills don’t look good to me 😞https://t.co/xeTy2zSmD3

Bella ❤️ @smiith_bella Is Biden connected to the world of the dead?

Fact:

At the end of his speech in Connecticut, Biden says God save the Queen, man

Is Biden connected to the world of the dead? 🤣🤣🤣🤣Fact:At the end of his speech in Connecticut, Biden says God save the Queen, man https://t.co/R6D4gIaW22

Big Fish @BigFish3000 It doesn’t baffle me that a senile vegetable says God Save the Queen man.

It baffles me that people cheer for this nonsense. It doesn’t baffle me that a senile vegetable says God Save the Queen man. It baffles me that people cheer for this nonsense. https://t.co/ksjvQpout6

Bob Miscia ❌ ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 @mishman057 After his speech in Conn. To the confusion of observers, he concluded, "All right. God Save the Queen, man," before looking around to figure out where to walk offstage.

I had a grandfather like this, we put him in a nursing home. After his speech in Conn. To the confusion of observers, he concluded, "All right. God Save the Queen, man," before looking around to figure out where to walk offstage.I had a grandfather like this, we put him in a nursing home. https://t.co/LOnor9KrEz

🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat @leslibless When wrapping up his ‘gun control’ event in Connecticut, he ended with “God save the queen, man,” then needed an escort off the stage.



AT WHAT POINT IS ENOUGH, ENOUGH OF THIS CLOWN? When wrapping up his ‘gun control’ event in Connecticut, he ended with “God save the queen, man,” then needed an escort off the stage. AT WHAT POINT IS ENOUGH, ENOUGH OF THIS CLOWN? https://t.co/fhIiFXLuhZ

Tim Young @TimRunsHisMouth Biden concluded his speech in West Hartford, Connecticut today by saying, "God save the Queen, man."



...before confusingly asking which way he should go.



It all makes perfect sense if you have dementia. Biden concluded his speech in West Hartford, Connecticut today by saying, "God save the Queen, man."...before confusingly asking which way he should go.It all makes perfect sense if you have dementia. https://t.co/NbyHxO9GnE

Todd Gillman, a White House correspondent for a news outlet, who covered Joe’s speech said that he and the other reporters gathered at the summit did not understand the intent of the President’s remark.

Later on Friday, Olivia Dalton, the White House press secretary told reporters that Joe was saying that to someone in the crowd. However, Dalton did not provide further clarification.

Joe Biden says not to make him a "dog-faced lying pony soldier"

During his speech, Joe Biden expressed his disgust at the fact that America faces gun violence almost every day. He pushed several measures for gun control, including universal background checks for every firearm transaction and banning AR-15s.

The President also claimed that he will never give up on the issue of gun violence.

"A lot of you are tired. You're tired. No, I get it. Try being 110 and doing it again. Whether your Democrat or Republic we all want families to be safe. We all want to drop them off at a house of worship, a mall, a movie, a school door without worrying that's the last time we're ever see them," he said.

Toward the end of his speech at West Hartford’s National Safer Communities Summit, the President told the audience that a storm might be brewing in the area and that he would not be able to shake hands with each attendee.

"That's the truth, now don't make a lie. As that scene in the John Wayne movie, don't make me a dog-faced lying pony soldier,” he added.

Teagan1776🇺🇸 @Teagan1776 Uhh, “A storm is coming”, you say? “God save the Queen” ? 🙃 Uhh, “A storm is coming”, you say? “God save the Queen” ? 🙃 https://t.co/Z2avGDAd6F

Joe’s confusing remark made many people recall his inquiry about the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, last September. He asked where Jackie was, despite publicly mourning the Rep’s death a month prior.

When questions were raised about Joe Biden’s mental acuity by the reporters, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the President was looking for the dead congresswoman as she was in Joe’s thoughts.

