WATCH: Joe Biden's "Repeat the line" teleprompter gaffe goes viral, sparks Ron Burgundy comparisons 

President Joe Biden was recently mocked on Twitter for another gaffe made during a speech. Potus was accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to address the country following the overturning of Roe v Wade. During his address, Biden read the teleprompter’s directions and left the internet chuckling.

On Friday, the world leader signed an executive order that would protect women’s rights to seek abortions in response to Roe v Wade’s overturning by the Supreme Court on June 24. During his speech addressed to the nation and the press, Biden automatically read out statements from the teleprompter that he was not required to read. While accompanied by Harris and Becerra standing in the background, Joe Biden said:

“It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote, repeat the line. Women are not without electoral and, or, political—let me be precise: not and... Or—or political power.”

Netizens found it hilarious that the President read the phrase “end of quote.” Biden continued in his address:

“Repeat the line. Women are not without electoral or political power.”

The President seamlessly read the teleprompter’s instructions without recognizing that the directions were only meant for him.

Elon Musk compares Joe Biden’s blunder to Ron Burgundy

As hilarious memes ensued on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to the President’s address as well. While making fun of Biden, Musk wrote in a tweet:

“Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President!”

The billionaire also shared a meme from the movie Anchorman, where the main character Rob Burgundy (played by Will Ferrell) says, “Go f**k yourself, San Diego,” after being called out for making blunders repeatedly. Burgandy reads the expletive statement from the prompter. He also reads the line, “I’m Ron Burgundy?” in the form of a question because a character in the film accidentally puts a question mark at the end of the statement.

Elon Musk is not the only person to compare Biden to Ron Burgundy. Several netizens trolled the President for his embarrassing error. A few hilarious tweets read:

Steven Crowder @scrowder Biden pulls a Ron Burgundy and reads everything off the teleprompter. Steep cognitive decline or just an idiot?

Or both.

Probably both. Biden pulls a Ron Burgundy and reads everything off the teleprompter. Steep cognitive decline or just an idiot?Or both. Probably both.

DrMalonesArmy @Trump1227 Biden makes Ron Burgundy look like a genius Biden makes Ron Burgundy look like a genius https://t.co/mKSASElVnr

fullvikas @not_vikash



#Ron_burgundy #joebiden The person who wrote down speech on teleprompter watching joe Biden reciting 'end of quote. Repeat the line,' The person who wrote down speech on teleprompter watching joe Biden reciting 'end of quote. Repeat the line,'#Ron_burgundy #joebiden https://t.co/mExKKjQPC0

Jersey Jackas_s 🌹 @Oldglorycries I am really enjoying the Joe Biden Presidency so far.



End quote.



Repeat the line. I am really enjoying the Joe Biden Presidency so far.End quote.Repeat the line.

Madthane @Madthane_ @Timcast Imagine if someone typed "I'm Joe Biden?". Total Ron Burgundy moment right there. @Timcast Imagine if someone typed "I'm Joe Biden?". Total Ron Burgundy moment right there.

Lori @365Lolo Is Biden actually Ron Burgundy? Is Biden actually Ron Burgundy? https://t.co/XV2uMdScgP

Atindra Garigipati @AtiGinthehouse Can’t believe Biden pulled a Ron Burgundy….. actually I can no president should be allowed to do the hardest job in the world when your that old Can’t believe Biden pulled a Ron Burgundy….. actually I can no president should be allowed to do the hardest job in the world when your that old

After Joe Biden went viral on social media for the wrong reasons, the White House denied that the President read the teleprompter’s instructions. They claimed that Biden actually said, “Let me repeat the line.”

However, several videos circulating online seem to indicate otherwise.

Joe Biden trolled online for using cheat sheet

This is not the first time the President has been caught making mistakes on television. Biden previously held up a detailed cheat sheet that was prepared for him during a meeting with executives.

Biden mistakenly held up an instruction list that read:

“Offshore Wind Drop-By Sequence of Events”

Doug 'man @Dougman67585782 @ChaiTRex @DefiantLs 🤣 @POTUS The same guy that needs written instructions on a cheat sheet on how to enter a room, when to speak, to whom, and where and when to sit? @ChaiTRex @DefiantLs @POTUS The same guy that needs written instructions on a cheat sheet on how to enter a room, when to speak, to whom, and where and when to sit? 😆😂🤣 https://t.co/Caf4nlYrVn

In the same, the President was given instructions on how to interact during the event:

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants. YOU take YOUR seat. YOU give brief comments (2 minutes). YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question. YOU thank participants. YOU depart.”

Netizens unsurprisingly trolled Potus for this as well.

