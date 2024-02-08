"He's teasing us": Fans react as Jungkook's 'Standing Next To You (Usher Remix)' gets featured with other songs during Usher's Billboard interview

BTS Jungkook released a remix version of his song Standing Next To You with Usher on December 1, 2023. The version immediately garnered praise across fandoms and was also included in Usher’s new album Coming Home, released on February 9, 2024. Nevertheless, a day before, the Hollywood giant sat for a Billboard interview and mentioned having “special guests” for his appearance at the Super Bowl Half Time show.

In the interview clip, Jungkook’s Standing Next To You (Usher Remix) was displayed among other songs that Usher highlighted for his Super Bowl performance scheduled for February 11, 2024 (ET). The clip went viral among the BTS fandom as they wildly speculated if Usher’s performance would include a recorded message or segment from the BTS idol.

Fans speculate and hope that Jungkook will perform at the Super Bowl 2024

The announcement that Usher will be the biggest draw for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, hosted by Apple Music, was made in September 2023. On February 11, the Super Bowl will see the release of Usher’s ninth album, Coming Home, he revealed in a Billboard cover interview on February 8.

During his Billboard interview, the singer discreetly teased about his slated performance at the Super Bowl, revealing that it will be an “event” and there is new music that he has released and “definitely considered” to include. The BTS ARMY was swift to conjecture all the possibilities of Jungkook’s involvement in the Super Bowl Half Time show.

Some fans mentioned that if it hadn’t been for the military service, Jungkook could have performed at the Super Bowl this year. Some even contemplated that the BTS star might perform with special authorization obtained from the military, given that the band is permitted to play certain gigs while still in service.

However, several fans proposed the idea of a pre-recorded message or sing-along video that could be played at the Super Bowl during Usher’s performance if Standing Next To You makes it to his setlist. Fans took to X as they shared their theories:

The R&B and upbeat song has a softer, velvety quality in the remix version. In addition, the two artists' tandem is evident throughout the song and performance music video. The song is the lead single from Jungkook's solo debut album GOLDEN, released on November 3, 2023.

On February 3, 2024, the popular BTS member delighted fans by releasing a video sketch titled Standing Next to You with Usher. Then, on February 6, Usher released another behind-the-scenes video on his YouTube channel, which brought back fond memories of the BTS ARMY. In this video, Usher is seen introducing his youngest son to the BTS idol.

Currently, Jungkook is serving his military enlistment and is reported to return to the spotlight in June 2025. Fans wait with bated breaths for the idol to return and release new music.

