"He's trying to stay relevant": 50 Cent and Madonna drama leaves fans bewildered

American rapper 50 Cent was slammed online after he went after pop icon Madonna for posting a lip-syncing video on her social media.
On November 5, 2022, the 47-year-old rapper took to his Instagram handle and reignited his feud with the Frozen singer by posting a screenshot of an article discussing her latest video, which featured Baby Keem's song, Vent.
He captioned the post as:
"I told y’all grand ma was on bulls**t! like a virgin at 64. LOL."
However, unlike his other online feuds with various celebrities, this one did not sit well with some fans, who slammed him for being nosey.
The Many Men rapper and Madonna have also had feuds in the past when the rapper openly took digs at the Material Girl singer for her pictures on social media.
Twitter reacts on 50 Cent's dig at Madonna
After 50 Cent posted the image of an article talking about Madonna's new lip-syncing video, fans took it personally and slammed him for his comments. While several users called him out for unnecessarily taking digs at women, others called him "obsessed," "desperate for attention," and compared his net worth to that of Madonna.
50 Cent and Madonna have had feuds before
This is not the first time 50 Cent has expressed his displeasure with Madonna's social media activities. In December 2021, the Material Girl singer clapped back at the rapper for criticizing her lingerie pictures on Instagram.
As per Page Six, the rapper wrote:
"yo this is the funniest s—t LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up.”
Taking to her Instagram Story, the 64-year-old shared an old picture of herself with 50 Cent while slamming him, writing alongside:
“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. You’r [sic] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age.”
Later, the In Da Club rapper apologized on Twitter for hurting Madonna's feelings, adding that he does not "benefit from this [in] any way."
But his apology was short-lived as he again posted a picture of Madonna on his Instagram handle and compared her appearance to aliens, captioning the picture as:
“I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.”
The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has been feuding publicly with several people he doesn't like. Some of his other targets have been Ja Rule, Floyd Mayweather, Randall Emmett, Lala Kent, Jackie Long, Bow Wow, Common, and Teairra Mari, among others.
As of writing, Madonna has not yet responded to the rapper's criticism of her latest lip-sync video.