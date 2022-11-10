"He's trying to stay relevant": 50 Cent and Madonna drama leaves fans bewildered

American rapper 50 Cent was slammed online after he went after pop icon Madonna for posting a lip-syncing video on her social media.

On November 5, 2022, the 47-year-old rapper took to his Instagram handle and reignited his feud with the Frozen singer by posting a screenshot of an article discussing her latest video, which featured Baby Keem's song, Vent.

He captioned the post as:

"I told y’all grand ma was on bulls**t! like a virgin at 64. LOL."

However, unlike his other online feuds with various celebrities, this one did not sit well with some fans, who slammed him for being nosey.

The Many Men rapper and Madonna have also had feuds in the past when the rapper openly took digs at the Material Girl singer for her pictures on social media.

Twitter reacts on 50 Cent's dig at Madonna

After 50 Cent posted the image of an article talking about Madonna's new lip-syncing video, fans took it personally and slammed him for his comments. While several users called him out for unnecessarily taking digs at women, others called him "obsessed," "desperate for attention," and compared his net worth to that of Madonna.

Joshua Flores @JoshuaF93577356 @PopCrave SOUNDS LIKE MCFIFTY NEEDS ATTENTION AGAIN,FUNNY HOW UPSET HE GOT WHEN WAS CALLED FAT...HE MUST NEED A HIT REALLY BAD TO GO AFTER THE QUEEN AGAIN!! @PopCrave SOUNDS LIKE MCFIFTY NEEDS ATTENTION AGAIN,FUNNY HOW UPSET HE GOT WHEN WAS CALLED FAT...HE MUST NEED A HIT REALLY BAD TO GO AFTER THE QUEEN AGAIN!! https://t.co/83DkqLHRED

✨ @rubytuesteagan @PopCrave Ok but genuinely what’s his problem with her? He randomly comes for her almost every month @PopCrave Ok but genuinely what’s his problem with her? He randomly comes for her almost every month

m @venicetropico 50 cent's obsession with madonna needs to be studied 50 cent's obsession with madonna needs to be studied

Madonnalogy @madonnalogy @PopCrave @PARADlSEFORME He realized he only gets attention when he talks about Madonna so he’e back at it. Pathetic @PopCrave @PARADlSEFORME He realized he only gets attention when he talks about Madonna so he’e back at it. Pathetic

Matthew Judson @MatthewJudson7 Pop Crave @PopCrave 50 Cent comes for Madonna unprovoked once again after comparing her to an alien back in June:



“I told y'all grand ma was on bullshit! like a virgin at 64. LOL” 50 Cent comes for Madonna unprovoked once again after comparing her to an alien back in June: “I told y'all grand ma was on bullshit! like a virgin at 64. LOL” https://t.co/plpumSVYOj I like 50 Cent but I also like Madonna and respect what she has done for music. 50 Cent is just wrong for this. Leave her alone! twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… I like 50 Cent but I also like Madonna and respect what she has done for music. 50 Cent is just wrong for this. Leave her alone! twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…

AMC @AGEMAMI620 @50cent You need to stop talking about Madonna and worry about yourself she can evolve anyway she likes people are still jealous of her because they wanted to be born her first and not themselves you need to worry about the fact that you treat your own son like a enemy @50cent You need to stop talking about Madonna and worry about yourself she can evolve anyway she likes people are still jealous of her because they wanted to be born her first and not themselves you need to worry about the fact that you treat your own son like a enemy

Enyoncé @Dejahive @PopCrave And he doesn’t even has a career anymore. He’s so jealous of women success, remember when he started to diss Beyoncé for nothing. @PopCrave And he doesn’t even has a career anymore. He’s so jealous of women success, remember when he started to diss Beyoncé for nothing.

Shana stevens @OhYeaMrKrabs1 @PopCrave Really? He has nothing better to do than pick on someone who's more successful than him? @PopCrave Really? He has nothing better to do than pick on someone who's more successful than him?

RenG7 @rengama7 @PopCrave 50 who???? She's the Queen!! The best of all!!! And you only appears on the media when you talk her name!!! @PopCrave 50 who???? She's the Queen!! The best of all!!! And you only appears on the media when you talk her name!!! https://t.co/IYMiaF41N7

50 Cent and Madonna have had feuds before

This is not the first time 50 Cent has expressed his displeasure with Madonna's social media activities. In December 2021, the Material Girl singer clapped back at the rapper for criticizing her lingerie pictures on Instagram.

As per Page Six, the rapper wrote:

"yo this is the funniest s—t LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up.”

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 64-year-old shared an old picture of herself with 50 Cent while slamming him, writing alongside:

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. You’r [sic] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age.”

Screenshot of Madonna's Instagram story.

Later, the In Da Club rapper apologized on Twitter for hurting Madonna's feelings, adding that he does not "benefit from this [in] any way."

But his apology was short-lived as he again posted a picture of Madonna on his Instagram handle and compared her appearance to aliens, captioning the picture as:

“I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.”

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has been feuding publicly with several people he doesn't like. Some of his other targets have been Ja Rule, Floyd Mayweather, Randall Emmett, Lala Kent, Jackie Long, Bow Wow, Common, and Teairra Mari, among others.

As of writing, Madonna has not yet responded to the rapper's criticism of her latest lip-sync video.

