'He's doing very well': Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles' cancer battle during her Belfast visit

Queen Camilla gave a health update about King Charles' battle with cancer during her visit to Belfast on Thursday, March 21. Speaking to the crowds around her, Camilla said the king is "doing very well."

The Buckingham Palace formally announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. The type of cancer was not revealed. The King began his treatment soon after and postponed all royal duties.

On Thursday, Queen Camilla visited Lisburn Road in Belfast and greeted the crowd. She visited the Arcadia Deli, where she spoke to a shop assistant, Brenda Robb. The Queen reportedly told her the King is "doing very well."

Expand Tweet

Queen Camilla visited Northern Island without King Charles for the first time

Queen Camilla spoke and interacted with the crowd during her visit to Knotts Bakery, Arcadia Deli, and Coffey's Butchers.

Expand Tweet

During her visit to Arcadia Deli, shop assistant Brenda Robb handed her a get well soon card for her husband, who is reportedly undergoing cancer treatment. Speaking about the King's health, Camilla said:

"He is doing very well. He was very disappointed he couldn't come."

Meanwhile, the King was reportedly spotted leaving Clarence House on March 21.

During her visit to Knotts Bakery, she met the owner, William Corrie. She also interacted with Corrie's wife, Zoe Salmon, a former Blue Peter presenter, and their one-year-old son, Fitz.

Zoe Salmon told BBC:

"It was lovely that little Fitz could be witness to this. It will be nice memories for him in years to come and-- uhh, we're just delighted!"

At the Coffey's, Camilla received some gifts, including beer sausages and vegetable rolls. She told the owners that she would "take these back" for her husband, King Charles, and "he will make the most of them".

Later in the day, Camilla visited Hillsborough Castle for an event celebrating the literature and poetry of Northern Ireland. She met Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at the event.

Expand Tweet

This is Camilla's 22nd trip to Northern Ireland and the first one without King Charles. She last visited Northern Ireland in May 2023.

What happened to King Charles?

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace released an official statement revealing that King Charles has been diagnosed with a type of cancer. Details about the degree or type of cancer was kept under wraps.

However, it is known that the King does not have prostrate cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease while undergoing treatment of an enlarged prostrate. The Palace said the King will begin "regular treatments" and he postponed all royal duties until further notice.

Expand Tweet

The King "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," as per Buckingham Palace's statement.

The King reportedly informed both his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about his diagnosis. The Prince of Wales is reportedly in regular contact with his father, while Prince Harry paid a visit to him shortly after his diagnosis was made public.