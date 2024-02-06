Video of 'Grim Reaper' during King Charles' coronation resurfaces after British monarch's cancer diagnosis, netizens call it "creepy"

The monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles III was diagnosed with prostate cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, February 5, 2024. Following the news of the diagnosis, an old widely circulated video of the "Grim Reaper" from King Charles III's coronation in May 2023 has gone viral once again.

The video first went viral across social media platforms during King Charles III's coronation as the British monarch and the head of State and Church. The ceremony was held in May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

The video showed a figure walking across the entrance of Westminster Abbey dressed in all black. This led to netizens naming the person the "Grim Reaper" as they shared the video and discussed the same.

It is worth noting that the Grim Reaper is a personification of death, usually depicted as a man or a skeleton with a scythe. People believed that the Grim Reaper's appearance was indicative of danger or a premonition of death.

However, a Westminster Abbey representative later clarified that the figure was a verger, someone who assists with religious services. The verger isn't a member of the clergy but he is a member of the abbey community.

When the video was first shot in May 2023, it gained more than three million views on X. While some netizens expressed concern about the monarch's health upon seeing the video, others took it humorously.

Following the news of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, the video has resurfaced on the internet. Netizens have come up with theories suggesting that the figure's appearance hinted at the British monarch's illness.

Netizens draw a connection between the 'Grim Reaper' and King Charles III's cancer diagnosis

The news of King Charles being diagnosed with cancer was announced by Buckingham Palace on February 5, 2024, at 6 pm. Since the news broke out, netizens have been drawing a connection between the appearance of the "Grim Reaper" and the diagnosis.

Users on X pointed out that it had been 275 since the King's coronation and wondered if the Grim Reaper "will catch" him before he completes a year as the King. Others connected the appearance with Kate, the Princess of Wales' recovery as some pointed out that the time of the announcement can be dangerous.

Some users also connected the appearance of the verger who looked like a Grim Reaper to Charles' late ex-wife Princess Diana. They wondered if the "Grim Reaper" signified the appearance of her ghost and some claimed that Charles' diagnosis was the "Princess Diana curse." Diana was killed in a car accident in 1997.

What kind of cancer does King Charles III have?

Buckingham Palace made an official statement regarding King Charles III's diagnosis of cancer on Monday, February 5, 2024. According to the statement the monarch was diagnosed with prostate cancer when during treatment for an enlarged prostate. However, the type of cancer or its stage has not been disclosed to the public.

The 75-year-old King "remains wholly positive about his treatment" and "looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement noted. The monarch personally informed both his sons about the diagnosis.

William, the Prince of Wales, is said to be in regular contact with his father. Meanwhile, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is expected to visit his father in the UK in the next few days as he currently lives in the United States.

Buckingham Palace stated that the King will continue his duties as the head of state and church. However, he will pause all his public meetings for now. The monarch's weekly meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will continue in person, until further instructions from the King's doctors.

In circumstances where the head of state is unable to carry on with his constitutional duties, counselors of state can be appointed to stand in for the King.