"He set us up": Lindsay Lohan reveals how she met Ayesha Curry and became best friends

On March 7, Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry, who are best friends and co-stars, appeared on the TODAY show to discuss their new Netflix film, Irish Wish. During the conversation with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Curry revealed that the two met through a mutual friend, Michael Mina. Lohan added:

"He set us up."

Michael Mina is an American celebrity chef and restaurateur. Curry disclosed that Mina was a mentor to her, and he suggested a meeting with Lohan, whose husband, Bader Shammas, is also his friend. Curry and Lohan quickly bonded as friends and now star together in their new film, Irish Wish.

The origin of Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry's friendship

While appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on March 4, Lindsay Lohan gave more details regarding her friendship with Ayesha Curry. When asked about how the two met, Lohan revealed to Fallon:

"We (Lohan and her husband) were in Dubai and Michael Mina kept saying to Bader...He was like, 'You need to introduce Lindsay and Ayesha... I need them to meet'."

Lohan eventually met Curry in Dubai, and they "just clicked right off the bat." On the TODAY show, she disclosed that the two went on a dinner date:

"We went to dinner, and we didn't think it was going to be a long dinner... It just ended up lasting forever. We kept talking and talking and talking."

The two were also accompanied by Curry's sisters. When asked about their topic of conversation during their meeting, Curry answered:

"I think everything. Like spirituality, life, family, friendships. We just aligned on a bunch of stuff."

On their working relationship, Curry told the hosts that they had fun on set. She said working alongside her friend was "the best of the best," and Lindsay made everything easy for her. The conversation then shifted to the topic of family as Curry discussed her decision to expand her household with a fourth baby.

Lindsay also expressed her desire to have more children. She and her husband currently have a son, Luai. Having grown up with three siblings, Lohan said that she wants her child to have the same experience "to hang with, talk to, and relate with."

Lindsay Lohan also revealed during her Jimmy Fallon interview that Ayesha Curry and her husband, Stephen Curry, were godparents to her son.

Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan will transition from offscreen to onscreen best friends on Netflix's new film, Irish Wish. Filmed primarily in Ireland, Lohan stars as Maddie, a bridesmaid-turned-bride who is in love with her boss.

The streaming platform's website describes the film as follows:

"Maddie's dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when a wish for true love made on an ancient stone in Ireland magically alters her fate."

As part of Lohan's creative partnership with Netflix, the film will be available to stream on the platform on March 15.