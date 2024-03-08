Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, is stepping up her acting gigs as she showed up wearing a designer brand during the premiere of her film, "Irish Wish." Curry is part of the cast of the Netflix show that stars Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers and Alexander Vlahos.

The film was announced in September 2022, and production began shortly after it was announced. It's set to be released on March 15. The filming reportedly took place in Ireland.

At the premiere, Curry showed off her figure by wearing a corset dress. The Dolce & Gabbana Black dress that she wore is reportedly worth $7,800. She posed in front of the cameras to flaunt her style. More of her pictures were posted on her Instagram account.

Steph Curry's wife filmed the movie with her close friend

The star of the movie is Lindsay Lohan, who's known to be close to Steph Curry and his family. Steph is the godfather of Lohan's son, Luai, and he gifted the young boy an autographed jersey while the actor and her husband, Bader Shammas, attended a game this season.

Given that the Golden State Warriors star is the godfather of the actor's son, Ayesha is also involved as the godmother. While they were filming the movie, the two bonded over their similar journey as mothers. In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," they both talked about how they bonded being mothers.

"I asked you questions all the time when I was pregnant," Lohan said. "It's always like 'Does this happen?' Now he's here and I'm like, 'This is fine, right?'"

"Before," both Lindsay and Ayesha said when asked if they bonded before or during filming.

The two have known each other for some time and were fortunate to work together in Ireland. Lohan's husband also worked on the film as a producer.

Aside from the upcoming Netflix film, Ayesha has also had other acting jobs. In 2008, she was part of four productions. in 2009, she played a minor role in the hit Disney channel show, "Hannah Montana," in the episode "Come Fail Away."

In 2014 and 2018, she took on voice acting roles for the films "The Little Ghost" and "Charming." Her role as Heather in "Irish Wish" will be the biggest in her filmography. She's also made appearances in various cooking shows like "Guy's Grocery Games," "Chopped Junior" and "Family Food Fight."

