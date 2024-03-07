The image of Steph Curry celebrating on the court, imitating a golf swing, with a woman in the background got the internet speculating. A photo of the iconic golf celebration from the Golden State Warriors star got a woman in the frame who bore a resemblance to golf sensation Paige Spiranac.

However, Spiranac refuted the claims, confirming on X that she is not the person in the picture, dispelling any rumors. Despite both Curry and Spiranac's background in golf and their extensive involvement in the sport, the woman in the image was not the former LPGA Tour player.

"There has been a lot of speculation surrounding this picture. That is not me in the back lol," Spiranac tweeted.

Spiranac has a large fanbase of golf lovers on her Instagram handle, where she shares tips and glimpses of her flaunting golf sticks regularly. Her social media presence has been built around golf content creation and often provides valuable advice to her followers based on her professional experience.

Paige Spiranac had a word on Steph Curry playing 'The Match'

Paige Spiranac, the 30-year-old golfer and social media influencer, voiced her discontent with the trend of featuring NFL and NBA stars in "The Match," a popular golf competition that typically pairs celebrities with professional golfers. Her perspective was shared on Kay Adams' FanDuel show.

In August, Spiranac, in her statement with Kay Adams, expressed her frustration with the recurring participation of NFL and NBA stars in the event. She specifically highlighted her desire for more diverse inclusion of participants, suggesting a move away from the dominance of athletes solely from these two leagues.

"Give me Jessica Korda, Give me Nelly Korda, and then you can throw in a Steph Curry and an Aaron Rodgers, but I think, like, the battle of the sexes or … a combined team … that is what I wanna see,” Spiranac said on the "Up & Adams Show."

However, NBA superstar Steph Curry has notably participated in "The Match" twice, alongside other famous athletes like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

"I'm sick of seeing NFL players do the match and NBA players," Spiranac said.

Paige was advocating for greater representation of LPGA athletes in "The Match" and expressed a desire to see LPGA players showcase their talents against male professional athletes from the NFL and NBA.