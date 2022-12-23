“He thought this was a Marvel movie”: Chris Pratt trolled over eyeball bee sting 

Chris Pratt recently took to Instagram to share that he suffered an eyeball bee sting while attempting to try to “control bees.” The Marvel star posted a video of himself speaking into the front camera wearing sunglasses covering his eyes.

Pratt explained that he was inspired to try beekeeping after following a “bee lady” on Instagram:

"So I've been following this bee lady on Instagram, she's so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee, I'm going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen.'"

Pop Base @PopBase Chris Pratt reveals he suffered from a painful bee sting on his left eye after attempting to "control bees' when seeing a beehive.



After viewing a popular TikTok beekeeper's video, it "built up this false sense of security in me. I think I can control bees too."

The actor further shared that he felt that he can also control bees like the beekeeper:

"So it's built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too.'"

The Star Lord actor continued that he attempted similar techniques like the bee lady when he spotted a beehive but received worst results:

“So, I saw a beehive two days ago and I went towards it and the man standing next to me said, ‘Hey careful there’s bees,’ and I said, ‘These bees look very calm.’ I just stared at these bees and one of them come out and stung me in the eyeball.”

Pratt ended the video by removing his sunglasses and revealing a swollen left eyelid from the bee sting. As the clip went viral online, several social media users trolled the actor and joked that the former thought he was still part of a Marvel film:

The actor’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 co-star Pom Klementieff commented on his post saying, “Noooooooo ouch!” The “bee lady” aka Texas beekeeper Erika Thompson also replied to Pratt’s post using a Mario reference:

“Wait—so now you’re going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?! If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario.”

Chris Pratt is set to voice Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. film arriving in theatres on April 7, 2023. He recently reprised the role of Peter Quill or Star Lord in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which released on Disney Plus in November.

The actor will return to the character in the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will release across theaters on May 5, 2023.

Twitter reacts to Chris Pratt’s bee sting injury

Chris Pratt's bee sting injury sparked hilarious response online (Image via Getty Images)

Chris Pratt recently shared that he suffered a bee sting injury on his eye after he attempted to “control bees,” being inspired by videos of Texas beekeeper Erika Thompson.

Following the failed attempt and the revelation of his eye wound, several social media users took to Twitter to troll the Marvel star with hilarious remarks and funny reactions:

katia🎄 @goIdenrogers thank you to the bee who stung Chris Pratt for your service thank you to the bee who stung Chris Pratt for your service

Gas Masterson @tedtrue42



I just know he was coming at those bees like this

LeRudolph Triller Moth @legotrillermoth



and you people tried to say he wasn't dedicated to the role…

Eli Kane @facedances3 Chris Pratt got stung in the eye after attempting to control bees. I guess he’s learned to mind his own beeswax Chris Pratt got stung in the eye after attempting to control bees. I guess he’s learned to mind his own beeswax

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Chris Pratt will respond to the online reception or provide an update on his injury in the days to come.

