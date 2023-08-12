"He took a Rothschild from her husband": Jay Electronica antisemitism controversy explained as Balloons lyrics spark disbelief  

Jay Electronica’s Balloons lyrics on Noname’s Sundial album has left fans uneasy. The former left fans alarmed after including antisemitic lyrics in the latest track. Internet users have since flooded the internet with criticism over the controversial song. One Twitter user said:

Netizen reacts to the controversial song (Image via Twitter)

The reaction is in reference to Jay Electronica’s former relationship with Kate Rothschild. The latter left her husband Ben Goldsmith for the respected singer. She has also said in the past that the singer saved her life “in many ways.” However, the two called have since called it quits since.

The latest Sundial album features the controversial song Balloons. In the track, Jay Electronica lashes out on the Rothschild family by singing- “have to get my clout back.” The Rothschilds are often referred to while quoting anti-Semitic rhetoric.

He also takes an aim at Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy by saying that the ongoing war with Russia is a “hoax.” He goes on to add that the politician- “met with the rabbis and the pope incidentally.”

Balloons lyrics explored (Image via Twitter)

The singer, whose real name is Timothy Elpadaro Thedford ends his verse by reaffirming his Muslim faith. He raps:

“If anybody asks, tell ‘em Farrakhan sent me/ It’s the war of Armageddon and I’m beggin’ the listener/ If you ain’t fightin’ that mean you either dead or a prisoner.”

Netizens react to the viral Jay Electronica Balloons verse

Internet users were immensely disturbed by the song. Many expressed rage over Electronica’s antisemitic lyrics. A few comments online read:

Netizen reacts to the controversial song (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the controversial song (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the controversial song (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the controversial song (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the controversial song (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the controversial song (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the controversial song (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to the controversial song (Image via Twitter)

The backlash over the lyrics comes after Noname took to Twitter in July to defend her collaboration with Jay Electronica. Many slammed the former for creating a song with the singer who has allegiance to outspoken antisemitic leader, Louis Farrakhan. Electronica has also compared himself to Adolf Hitler in the past which did not sit well with followers.

Noname initially threatened to not release the Sundial album featuring the Balloons song. She took to Twitter to say- “y’all don’t want the album. Fine.”

She later went on to slam the “selective outrage” of fans by saying on Twitter:

“oh the song fa sho coming out lol. The album is another story. I’m good on the selective outrage. Anyways hip hop is a great place right now. Another noname album ain’t really necessary.”

At the time of writing this article, neither Noname nor Jay Electronica had responded to the ongoing backlash.

The recent Jay Electronica controversy comes after he claimed in March that he met the shadow group Illuminati and was not impressed. He said in several tweets that the Dominicans secretly controlled the entertainment industry, the Visgoths run the p*dophile ring in Hollywood and the Albinos control the “military industrial complex.”

The Roc Nation rapper also claimed that the music industry was secretly run by the Jehovah’s Witness.

This is not the first time Jay Electronica has included antisemitic lyrics in a song. In his 2020 Ghost of Soulja Slim track, he sang:

“And I bet you a Rothschild I get a bang for my dollar/ The synagogue of Satan want me to hang by my collar.”

Peter Rosenberg, a Jewish radio jockey took to Twitter to express outrage over the lyrics. He noted that he was not “feeling this bar.”