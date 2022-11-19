“He tried to set him up”: Maluma praised for walking out of interview with ‘rude’ journalist in viral video 

Columbian singer Maluma, aka Juan Luis Londono Arias, was recently interviewed by Israel's Kan TV after the release of his official FIFA World Cup song Tukok Taka with Nicki Minaj and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares.
During the interview, the singer was asked why he sang for the tournament’s Fan Festival anthem and did not choose to boycott Qatar over human rights violations like fellow singers Shakira and Dua Lipa. The interviewer asked:
“Don’t you have a problem with human rights violations in this country?”
In response, Arias said that he was only there to enjoy music, life, and soccer and does not wish to get involved in the situation as he cannot resolve the same:
“Yeah, but it’s something that I can’t resolve. I just came here to enjoy life, enjoy soccer – the party of soccer. It’s not actually something that I have to be involved with. I’m here enjoying my music and the beautiful life. And playing soccer too.”
However, the journalist continued to grill the musician and said:
“But can you understand just people are going to say the very presence of you here you are helping whitewashing–”
Shortly after making the statement, the reporter was cut off by Arias, asking the team behind the camera if he had to answer the question. Presumably, after hearing a no, the singer stood up and walked out of the interview, telling the journalist that they were “rude.”
The host also responded saying “This is what people say. This is what people think” but could not continue the interview. A video showing Maluma walking off the set went viral online, prompting people to praise the singer for his decision.
Netizens also noted that the journalist attempted to "set up" the Columbian music star by asking a contentious question, applauding the latter's decision to walk out.
Maluma’s song is the latest number released as part of FIFA’s official soundtrack for the 2022 World Cup. The singer is also set to perform with Myriam Fares at the opening of the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha on Saturday, November 19.
Twitter reacts to Maluma walking out of the controversial interview
Columbian singer Maluma recently made news after releasing the official FIFA Fan Festival anthem with Nicki Minaj and Myriam Fares.
In the wake of the release, the musician was grilled by a reporter over his decision to perform in Qatar amid the human rights violation issue in the country.
The singer eventually walked out of the interview after the journalist continued to press him about the situation despite his neutral stance.
After the interview of the performer went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to react to the situation:
As reactions continue to pour in on Twitter, it remains to be seen if Maluma will address the situation in the days to come. Meanwhile, sources close to the singer told TMZ that he is solely performing at the FIFA World Cup because he loves football.
Insiders also told the publication that he used to play soccer while growing up in Colombia but had to quit the sport to focus on music. However, he has always dreamt of performing at a World Cup and will fulfill his goal on Saturday.