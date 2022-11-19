“He tried to set him up”: Maluma praised for walking out of interview with ‘rude’ journalist in viral video 

Columbian singer Maluma, aka Juan Luis Londono Arias, was recently interviewed by Israel's Kan TV after the release of his official FIFA World Cup song Tukok Taka with Nicki Minaj and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares.

During the interview, the singer was asked why he sang for the tournament’s Fan Festival anthem and did not choose to boycott Qatar over human rights violations like fellow singers Shakira and Dua Lipa. The interviewer asked:

“Don’t you have a problem with human rights violations in this country?”

In response, Arias said that he was only there to enjoy music, life, and soccer and does not wish to get involved in the situation as he cannot resolve the same:

“Yeah, but it’s something that I can’t resolve. I just came here to enjoy life, enjoy soccer – the party of soccer. It’s not actually something that I have to be involved with. I’m here enjoying my music and the beautiful life. And playing soccer too.”

However, the journalist continued to grill the musician and said:

“But can you understand just people are going to say the very presence of you here you are helping whitewashing–”

Shortly after making the statement, the reporter was cut off by Arias, asking the team behind the camera if he had to answer the question. Presumably, after hearing a no, the singer stood up and walked out of the interview, telling the journalist that they were “rude.”

The host also responded saying “This is what people say. This is what people think” but could not continue the interview. A video showing Maluma walking off the set went viral online, prompting people to praise the singer for his decision.

Netizens also noted that the journalist attempted to "set up" the Columbian music star by asking a contentious question, applauding the latter's decision to walk out.

WRITE A RAP 🎤 @WriteARapSis @PopBase A KING. that man tried to set him up. Maluma made the song he didn’t write the law of land over there. like BE FORREAL. @PopBase A KING. that man tried to set him up. Maluma made the song he didn’t write the law of land over there. like BE FORREAL.

Maluma’s song is the latest number released as part of FIFA’s official soundtrack for the 2022 World Cup. The singer is also set to perform with Myriam Fares at the opening of the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha on Saturday, November 19.

Twitter reacts to Maluma walking out of the controversial interview

Columbian singer Maluma recently made news after releasing the official FIFA Fan Festival anthem with Nicki Minaj and Myriam Fares.

In the wake of the release, the musician was grilled by a reporter over his decision to perform in Qatar amid the human rights violation issue in the country.

The singer eventually walked out of the interview after the journalist continued to press him about the situation despite his neutral stance.

After the interview of the performer went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to react to the situation:

noor @noors_nook Gil mishali גיל משעלי @gilmishali "אתה חצוף": מאלומה מפוצץ ראיון עם מואב ורדי "אתה חצוף": מאלומה מפוצץ ראיון עם מואב ורדי https://t.co/qQRVnGVbpi The IRONY of an *Israeli* interviewer asking Maluma why he didn’t boycott the Qatar World Cup due to human rights issues while they’re both in Qatar is just funny twitter.com/gilmishali/sta… The IRONY of an *Israeli* interviewer asking Maluma why he didn’t boycott the Qatar World Cup due to human rights issues while they’re both in Qatar is just funny twitter.com/gilmishali/sta…

Ser 💖 @lyonhearts_OOO @PopBase Maluma is also right, artists shouldn't have to shoulder the responsibility of world leaders or politicians, go nail the actual people who have the power to resolve them. And you don't see the participating countries pulling out of the tournament either. @PopBase Maluma is also right, artists shouldn't have to shoulder the responsibility of world leaders or politicians, go nail the actual people who have the power to resolve them. And you don't see the participating countries pulling out of the tournament either.

Joana ⁷ 💜🐰 @btsladybug @PopBase He walked out as he should. Artists don't have to shoulder a responsability that isn't theirs. World leaders are the ones who have the power to do something. The Cup being done there was a stupid decision but none of the participating countries pulled out of the tournament. So... @PopBase He walked out as he should. Artists don't have to shoulder a responsability that isn't theirs. World leaders are the ones who have the power to do something. The Cup being done there was a stupid decision but none of the participating countries pulled out of the tournament. So...

𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓪 @SheHunchoJ @PopBase I would’ve walked out too…They made a song for FIFA. None of the countries, players, or sponsors pulled out because it’s being held in Qatar but y’all want three artists to play Global politics. @PopBase I would’ve walked out too…They made a song for FIFA. None of the countries, players, or sponsors pulled out because it’s being held in Qatar but y’all want three artists to play Global politics.

BeautyNBars 💋🎤 @BeautyNBars @PopBase That’s such a weird question considering that the anchor himself is also participating in the World Cup by being there and covering it @PopBase That’s such a weird question considering that the anchor himself is also participating in the World Cup by being there and covering it 😂

Nickiana Maraj @CookieMaraj01 @PopBase It’s the World Cup and people are there to have fun there. The interviewer is in Qatar and he is participating in the World Cup so it’s very hypocritical of him to say that. People are excited for the World Cup to have fun but they aren’t condoning any of those behaviors. @PopBase It’s the World Cup and people are there to have fun there. The interviewer is in Qatar and he is participating in the World Cup so it’s very hypocritical of him to say that. People are excited for the World Cup to have fun but they aren’t condoning any of those behaviors.

Z A C H @zzzatch @PopBase Why are the artists being grilled and not the actual players in the World Cup? That’s my question. TONS of artists have performed in countries that have violated human rights. It’s not a justification, but trying to put the blame specifically on artists is just ridiculous. @PopBase Why are the artists being grilled and not the actual players in the World Cup? That’s my question. TONS of artists have performed in countries that have violated human rights. It’s not a justification, but trying to put the blame specifically on artists is just ridiculous.

Japz @JPSDN @PopBase The interviewer should ask the same question to himself, why is he in Qatar making interviews tho lol @PopBase The interviewer should ask the same question to himself, why is he in Qatar making interviews tho lol

WRITE A RAP 🎤 @WriteARapSis Pop Base @PopBase Maluma walks out of interview after being questioned about his decision to perform at the World Cup despite Qatar’s human rights violations. Maluma walks out of interview after being questioned about his decision to perform at the World Cup despite Qatar’s human rights violations. https://t.co/h9OlX7wutN Maluma was a king for this. He tried to set him up like he’s the president of Qatar or something, like he wrote the laws. They’re not coming for the soccer players or the president, just a guy who made a song to the sportshows. That’s ridiculous. twitter.com/popbase/status… Maluma was a king for this. He tried to set him up like he’s the president of Qatar or something, like he wrote the laws. They’re not coming for the soccer players or the president, just a guy who made a song to the sportshows. That’s ridiculous. twitter.com/popbase/status…

As reactions continue to pour in on Twitter, it remains to be seen if Maluma will address the situation in the days to come. Meanwhile, sources close to the singer told TMZ that he is solely performing at the FIFA World Cup because he loves football.

Insiders also told the publication that he used to play soccer while growing up in Colombia but had to quit the sport to focus on music. However, he has always dreamt of performing at a World Cup and will fulfill his goal on Saturday.

