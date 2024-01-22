"He values friendship over fame": Fans react as BTS' Jin's friend from high school reportedly shares his wholesome memories with the singer

BTS fans were showering compliments on Jin as his high school friend shared some wholesome memories with the singer. On January 22, a tweet went viral on social media, where a person dropped a comment under a YouTube video where the Astronaut singer was seen camping with his long-time friends.

The writer of the comment claimed to be a high school friend of BTS Jin, and he shared some memorable stories he had reportedly made with the singer.

As shared by @nightstar1201 on X, the netizen wrote,

“Seokjinah. You played with Gunhan and Geunsoo every day. And you're still together now! lol.”

The person claimed that he had become an Oriental doctor who aspired to be a celebrity before, and he extended his gratitude to Jin for treating him with kindness and taking care of him.

Fans were proud of the singer for always showing kindness towards his friends; they praised the Moon singer for his actions. They were happy to see how he was still friends with his high schoolmates. A user on the X said, “He values friendship over fame.”

BTS member Kim Seokjin is widely known for his kind and warm-hearted personality. As a comment by the netizen claiming to be his friend went viral on social media, fans could not help but gush over his sweet actions during his teenage years.

According to the comment, the person said,

“I remember when I went to Chungmaek Math Academy in Myeongil-dong, and when the four of us were in the same class, you were the only one who did your homework. I was thankful that you took care of me because I was the only one from another school.”

He added,

“I skipped the academy every day, so you waited for me in front of the school gate. I escaped over the mountain behind the school to avoid you.”

Furthermore, he reportedly revealed how he aspired to become a celebrity but studied for a long time to become an Oriental doctor. He expressed his relief at hearing how well all of his friends, including the Epiphany singer, were doing. With well wishes for Jin and other friends, he wrote,

“I feel good that all my friends back then went well. I hope you always have a long run!”

Fans were amazed by hearing this wholesome story and praised the BTS idol on social media.

