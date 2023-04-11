"He would wear a feather boa": Howard Stern left confused over Kid Rock's transphobia amid Bud Light scandal

American radio personality Howard Stern was shocked to see Kid Rock's reaction to trans activist Dylan Mulvaney being chosen to endorse Bud Light beer. On April 2, the 26-year-old influencer took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she showcased a customized Bud Light can that the brand sent her to celebrate 365 days of her being a woman.

The move was not liked by Kid Rock, who seemingly protested against Bud Light's decision by shooting a bunch of cans placed on a table and posting the video on his social media handle.

However, the move shocked Howard Stern, who on the April 10 episode of his SiriusXM show recalled when Kid Rock used to dress "flamboyantly" in the early days of his career.

“I remember Kid Rock when he started because — I’m a fan and he used to dress up, he used to do our show. He would wear a feather boa — you know, when he first started out with maybe even a mink coat, you know what I mean? He was flamboyant in his own way. He, he expressed himself in his own way.”

Howard Stern did not feel offended by Bud Light's effort at inclusivity

Howard Stern. (Photo via Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty)

In the same episode, Howard Stern also expressed his confusion, not just over Kid Rock's reaction, but also over Travis Tritt's protest against the brand by removing it from his tour's hospitality riders.

“Kid Rock and Travis Tritt lost their s**t over this beer can thing. And I saw a video of — Kid Rock took out like one of these assault rifles, or I don’t know what it is — AR whatever, and he blew up the cans of beer. He was very upset and he didn’t want to drink Bud Light. He said, ‘F**k you Budweiser.'”

The 69-year-old personality said he does not get offended by people of any kind of orientation as long as they don't hurt anyone.

“I thought there must be a piece of this story that I’m missing and I don’t know why — I’m not bothered by gay people or transsexual people. They don’t impact my life. They don’t hurt my life. I love when people are in love. You wanna be a woman, be a woman, you wanna be a dude, be a dude, be whatever you f**king want. As long as you ain’t hurting anybody, I’m on your team.”

However, Howard Stern was still confused as to why Kid Rock reacted the way that he did and wanted to have him on the show to explain his stance.

“I mean, he’s got a great life. He transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar. And that was a good transition… I’m really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much that they would blow up a can of Bud Light and say, ‘F**k Anheuser-Busch.’ I don’t get it.”

Dylan Mulvaney's collaborations with not just Bud Light but also with other brands have sparked backlash online. The trans activist, alongside brands, was also slammed when she promoted New York-based brand Kate Spade and Nike's new women's line.

