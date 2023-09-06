"Heartbreaking" - My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans get emotional over season 11 premiere 

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11 premiered on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The latest season started by bidding goodbye to one of the fan favorite cast members Whitney Thore's mother, Barbara "Babs" Thore. Barbara passed away on December 7, 2022 at the age of 76.

The season premiere featured an emotional funeral and memorial service for Babs, which saw the family say their final goodbyes as the cast member was put to rest. Fans noticed how broken Glenn Thore and the rest of the family looked during the segment and took to social media to react to it.

One user, @cb_yellowjacket wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Whitney's final goodbye to Babs was totally heartbreaking!! She, Glenn and Hunter organized such a beautiful funeral service! #MyBigFatFabLife"

Fans react to Babs' emotional funeral in My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11 premiere

TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life returned with season 11 on Tuesday, September 4, 2023. The show showcased an emotional service for Whitney Thore's mother Babs, whose health issues were one of the central storylines in the previous season.

The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life shared the news of her mother's demise on December 8, 2022 with a video compilation of photos of her family.

"My mother died last night just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie. Dad, Hunter, and I held her as she took her last breaths. It was 10:32pm, the same exact time she brought me into this world almost forty years ago," Whittney wrote.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11 cast member continued that Babs was their family's "greatest gift." She added that they would never love or value another person more than they valued her, writing:

"If you’re reading this, you’re familiar with her magic: her southern charm, her hilarious sense of humor, her well-timed witty remarks, her beauty, and her ability to make everyone around her feel comfortable and cared for."

The TLC star further revealed that her mother passed away from Cerebral Amyloid Angioplathy, a cerebrovascular disorder.

The season premiere of the latest season featured Babs' funeral and spoke to People Magazine ahead of the airing. During the conversation, Whitney Thore opened up about the funeral and noted that it was her first season without her mother. She said it was going to be difficult for the family to watch.

The funeral saw Tal perform Babs' favorite song while Glenn noted how hard it was going to be for him to move on. Whitney addressed the people who had come to pay their respects and noted that her mother made people feel loved in a way that was unmatched.

Fans took to social media to react to the emotional episode and paid respect to Barbara Thore online.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11 will return with a brand new episode next Tuesday at 9 pm ET on TLC.