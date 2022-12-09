"This is heartbreaking": My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans react to Whitney's mom Babs' demise

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore's mother, Barbara (Babs), passed away at 76 on Wednesday, December 7. Whitney herself informed the sad news on social media on December 8 while trying to share all the positive stories about her mother's life.

Barbara has been facing medical issues for quite some time now, having had a stroke, Covid 19, and an infection in just a couple of months. She was able to battle all her medical issues. In the social media post, Whitney stated that her mother passed away from the aftereffects of having cerebral amyloid angiopathy, an untreatable condition that causes dementia and seizures.

Whitney shared that her mother faced a hemorrhagic stroke due to the same issue. She also shared that having a stroke in such a medical condition was inevitable. Fans flooded Twitter to pay tribute to Babs and shared they felt heartbroken by the news after seeing Babs on My Big Fat Fabulous Life for the past seven years.

Fans say Babs was the highlight of My Big Fat Fabulous Life show

Babs was surrounded by her loved ones (her husband Glenn, son Hunter, and daughter Whitney) when she passed away. Whitney said that Babs was their family's greatest gift and that she made everyone around her feel comfortable and cared for. Whitney thanked fans for loving Babs for many years and said her new television career gave her a sense of purpose and excitement.

Whitney also shared a very intimate moment of the family in the post. She revealed that Babs passed away when her favorite movie's credits started to roll at around 10.32 pm, almost when Whitney was born. While Barbara was ill last year, Whitney revealed it was surprisingly the best year of their lives, filled with fun and laughter.

Fans prayed for Barbara and said that she was indeed the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

❄️~Ashley~❄️ @TeachItAsh



Babs was one of a kind. And was a highlight on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.



Praying for

and her family.



Thanks for sharing your precious mom with us.



#mybigfatfabulouslife My heart breaks for Whitney. I know how deeply she loved her mama.Babs was one of a kind. And was a highlight on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.Praying for @whitneywaythore and her family.Thanks for sharing your precious mom with us. My heart breaks for Whitney. I know how deeply she loved her mama.Babs was one of a kind. And was a highlight on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Praying for @whitneywaythoreand her family.Thanks for sharing your precious mom with us. #mybigfatfabulouslife

M.N.Dewey @MNDewey1

#mybigfatfabulouslife #MBFFL I just found out that Barbara "Babs" Thore passed away yesterday. She was a great woman and my heart goes out to the Thore family. I just found out that Barbara "Babs" Thore passed away yesterday. She was a great woman and my heart goes out to the Thore family. 💔😭#mybigfatfabulouslife #MBFFL

IWedFred @IWedFred



#MyBigFatFabulousLife #mybigfatfablife Rest easy, Babs. You were such a bright light in this world. Prayers for Glenn, Whitney and Hunter. Rest easy, Babs. You were such a bright light in this world. Prayers for Glenn, Whitney and Hunter.#MyBigFatFabulousLife #mybigfatfablife https://t.co/9Y8I1YTTlT

Reality📺Lover☮️ @4x4only_10 #MyBigFatFabulousLife When I heard Babs had passed away, I was so sad. She made me laugh & was the star of the show. Babs will be dearly missed. When I heard Babs had passed away, I was so sad. She made me laugh & was the star of the show. Babs will be dearly missed. ❤️ #MyBigFatFabulousLife

Dee @sunnyDee50 @rj1975 @ohso_crystal @arrie_lian @PrincessKnightD . I was not aware. Thank you for letting us know. Sweet Babs will always be the main character in @sftblfvr01 My whole. I was not aware. Thank you for letting us know.Sweet Babs will always be the main character in #MyBigFatFabulousLife @rj1975 @ohso_crystal @arrie_lian @PrincessKnightD @sftblfvr01 My whole 💔. I was not aware. Thank you for letting us know. 😢Sweet Babs will always be the main character in #MyBigFatFabulousLife

Yvettedc84 @yvetteDC84

I'm sending condolences to her Family and Friends

Heavens Skies 🕊⚘️Ms. Barbara #MyBigFatFabulousLife @nypost @nypost I'm so sorry to hear Ms. Barbara died. She was should a JOY to watch on @MyBigFatFabLife I'm sending condolences to her Family and FriendsHeavens Skies 🕊⚘️Ms. Barbara @nypost I'm so sorry to hear Ms. Barbara died. She was should a JOY to watch on @MyBigFatFabLife I'm sending condolences to her Family and Friends Heavens Skies 🕊⚘️Ms. Barbara @nypost #MyBigFatFabulousLife

luv_2_h8_zillas 🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇪 @luv_2_h8_zillas #mybigfatfabulouslife

#mybigfatfablife



Aad, sad news, family...Whitney's mom, Babs, passed away...



My heart truly hurts for Whitney, Glenn and Hunter...



reddit.com/r/MyBigFatFabu… Aad, sad news, family...Whitney's mom, Babs, passed away...My heart truly hurts for Whitney, Glenn and Hunter... #mybigfatfabulouslife #mybigfatfablife Aad, sad news, family...Whitney's mom, Babs, passed away...My heart truly hurts for Whitney, Glenn and Hunter...reddit.com/r/MyBigFatFabu…

Babs was a model before marrying

Babs used to appear in almost every episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life with her husband Glenn. Born on June 2022, 1946, Barbara grew up in Greensboro and went to school and college in her hometown. She was a model in her early days but became a housewife. Babs started dating her ex-husband when she was 17, and her first marriage lasted four years.

Babs kept her past relationship hidden from her children for many years. She has been married to Glenn, father to her two children, for the past 45 years. Barbara had her first stroke in 2017 when she was diagnosed with cerebral amyloid angiopathy, a medical issue caused by proteins in the brain. Babs' second stroke was on December 28, 2021, and her last was on November 13, 2022.

In season 10, Whitney was seen getting concerned about her mother's stroke and was even afraid to go anywhere without her. Babs had to stay in the ICU for quite some time and used to eat via a feeding tube when she had her second stroke.

It is unclear if TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life will feature intimate and sad moments for the Thore family, but it will have some storyline on the show with the family trying to overcome the loss.

Poll : 0 votes