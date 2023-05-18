"HELL NO YAM YAM": Survivor fans slam Yam Yam for wanting to eliminate Carolyn in episode 12

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining cast members participating in a series of reward and immunity challenges, while also navigating different dynamics, including alliances, strategies and blindsides to keep moving forward in the competition.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Yam Yam decided to flip on his closest alliance Carolyn and planned to vote her out of the game. Fans were worried about their favorite contestant's safety and slammed Yam Yam for going against his own dominant Tika alliance - with Carson and Carolyn. One tweeted:

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the hit CBS series has been on air for 44 seasons and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. The latest installment saw contestants from all walks of life and from a variety of diverse backgrounds, cultures and life experiences sharing the same amongst each other as well as with viewers. Fans have already picked their favorites and are rooting for them to win.

Yam Yam decides to go against Carolyn on Survivor

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the cast members returning to camp and reeling from the previous week's elimination. Carolyn and the castaways realized that even if she didn't play her immunity idol on Carson, he would have been safe. However, she felt that it was a good move to keep the Tika number strong.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled I'm The Bandit, reads:

"Castaways must get the ball rolling in the right direction at the reward challenge to win a relaxing evening at the sanctuary; with only six castaways left, it is an emotional struggle to decide which castaway will be going home."

Carolyn, however, decided to share her entire gameplan with her Survivor castaways. In a confessional, Yam Yam expressed that it was a bad game move to let everyone know of your plan and could potentially made Carolyn a target for elimination. Jamie also confessed to the latter being a calculative player.

The following morning, they began to search for an immunity idol and also talk game. Lauren, Jaime, Carson, and Yam Yam began to plan a strategy when Lauren expressed her interest to vote out Carolyn. While Carson seemed to agree with her, he wanted to vote either Lauren or Jamie out of the game.

For the reward challenge on Survivor, the contestants were divided into two teams of three. One of each team member were strapped to a ball and had to cross through obstacles with the help of their teammates. The orange team with Carson, Yam Yam, and Lauren won the challenge, and earned a good meal and a foot massage at the sanctuary.

At the sanctuary, Yam Yam thought of voting out his ally Carolyn, while Carson wanted Lauren or Jamie out. The latter wanted Carson out and tried to convince Carolyn to vote him out, but she wanted his ally for one more vote. Carolyn further felt that Lauren should be going home this week.

After Carson, Lauren, and Yam Yam returned from the Survivor sanctuary, Carolyn pulled Carson aside to warn him that his name was being thrown off as a target for elimination. Meanwhile, Yam Yam told Jamie that Carolyn was the biggest threat in the game and should be voted out.

Yam Yam felt that it was time he operated out of the Tika alliance, which meant going against longtime allies Carson and Carolyn, and voting the latter out for his benefits.

Fans slam Yam Yam for going against Carolyn on Survivor

Fans took to social media to express their feelings. They slammed Yam Yam for going against his own closest ally Carolyn. They didn't want to see the latter, who is their favorite contestant this season, voted out of the game. Check it out.

ale @alewatches yam yam when he’s the next one voted out because CAROLYN would have kept him #survivor yam yam when he’s the next one voted out because CAROLYN would have kept him #survivor https://t.co/wa6kJujben

Other fans felt that it wasn't the right move by Yam Yam. Check it out.

Matt:: Stream Mine/Me @mattybum25 If YamYam turns on Carolyn, I may have to be team Carson, I'm sorry. Not a good move right now. #Survivor If YamYam turns on Carolyn, I may have to be team Carson, I'm sorry. Not a good move right now. #Survivor

Iris @iiirrriiss Yam Yam talking about eliminating Carolyn hurts my heart #Survivor Yam Yam talking about eliminating Carolyn hurts my heart #Survivor

No. @Nowbz twitter.com/nicguy101/stat… nicguy101 @nicguy101 Speaking objectively, does it benefit Yam Yam's game to take out Carolyn right now? 🤔 #Survivor44 Speaking objectively, does it benefit Yam Yam's game to take out Carolyn right now? 🤔 #Survivor44 I think it’s reasonable for Yam Yam to fear Carolyn in the F3 but turning on his alliance the vote before they would have the majority is a big mistake #survivor I think it’s reasonable for Yam Yam to fear Carolyn in the F3 but turning on his alliance the vote before they would have the majority is a big mistake #survivor twitter.com/nicguy101/stat…

CityGirlDee @queendr94 #survivor Voting out Carolyn will be YamYam biggest mistake #Survivor44 Voting out Carolyn will be YamYam biggest mistake #Survivor44 #survivor

Kathy 🛰 @kizgold Yam Yam this is so stupid. You want her out? You need to wait a week. All you do by voting her out now, is give the other 4 the ability to vote you and Carson out the next 2 times. It's not the time. #Survivor Yam Yam this is so stupid. You want her out? You need to wait a week. All you do by voting her out now, is give the other 4 the ability to vote you and Carson out the next 2 times. It's not the time. #Survivor

Season 44 of Survivor has been an extremely intense watch so far. As the installment progresses, the contestants will be tasked with extreme challenges, testing their physical and mental capabilties. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

