"Put some respect on Carolyn's name": Survivor fans applaud Carolyn after she successfully orchestrates Danny's elimination

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining cast members participating in a series of reward and immunity challenges, while also forming alliances, making strategies and planning blindsides. While some were successful, others failed to do so.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Carolyn sensed the majority and used her immunity idol to save Carson from elimination. As the latter's votes didn't count, Danny with the most votes, ended up becoming the 12th member to be voted out of the competition and making the 5th member of the jury.

Fans applauded Carolyn's move in the episode. One tweeted:

KB @MzKRB



If she doesn’t win I hope she get some of that Sia money 🤣



Put some RESPECT on Carolyn's name, reads, and guts to do what needs to be done!!If she doesn't win I hope she get some of that Sia money 🤣 #Survivor 44 #Survivor

Carolyn orchestrates Danny's elimination on Survivor

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the cast members reeling form the previous Tribal Council elimination.

Carolyn was mad at her allies Yam Yam and Carson for leaving her out of the vote, while Danny wanted to know who voted for him. Heidi fooled the latter into believing she didn't vote for him, when it was the opposite. Even with Yam Yam trying to frame Heidi by telling Danny the truth, he didn't believe the same.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled I'm Not Worthy, reads:

"Castaways must keep their heads above water in the immunity challenge to be guaranteed a spot in the final six; there is a mad dash before tribal council as castaways must decide who to target."

The following morning, the Survivor castaways engaged in a meditation session and planning their gameplay. After deciding to stick with her former Tika members, Carolyn warned Yam Yam that Danny was the biggest threat in the competition and they had to vote him out. Her ally, however, thought the opposite and felt that Danny would be of use in the future.

Meanwhile, Danny tried to convince Lauren and Heidi that they should vote for Yam Yam and Carson. They decided to bring down the Tika majority and vote for Yam Yam to be eliminated. Their plans, however, came to an end after the immunity challenge.

To gain immunity on this week's episode of Survivor, the contestants had to survive the tide cage challenge. They had to hold their breath beneath the cage as the tide kept rising. Lauren was the first to drop out, following Jaime, Carson, Carolyn, and Danny. It was between Heidi and Yam Yam. In the end, the latter won the challenge, giving him immunity when he most needed it.

With their earlier plan not working out, Danny, Lauren, Jaime and Heidi decided to go with Carson.

Danny tried to falsely convince Carolyn that five votes would be divided amongst Jaime and Laurenl, but she didn't buy it. She rightly sensed that the contestants were lying to her in order to vote Carson out of the game. She eventually went to the latter and told him about her Survivor immunity idol and how she might use it on him.

At the Tribal Council, the castaways discussed the game and after much back and forth on strategies and gameplay, they were ready to vote. Carolyn took the most time to vote. When host Jeff Probst asked if anyone wanted to play an advantage, she stood up and played her immunity idol for Carson. This meant that any votes casted against the latter won't count.

With four votes against him, Danny was eliminated from Survivor.

Fans applaud Carolyn's gameplay on Survivor

Fans took to social media to applaud Carolyn for her gameplay in voting Danny out of the competition. Check it out.

lauren 🫶 ERAS TOUR 5/27 @ibetuthinkabtay #Survivor this week was actually so good??? danny went home, tika 3 is safe, carolyn made a great move playing the idol, AND we didnt hear the phrase "theres a twist" from jeff probst…things are good

Luke Scherer @LukeScherer 🏻 #Survivor BEST EPISODE OF THE SEASON.. carolyn ate and danny was slayed omg

Kaylee Patterson @kayleepatts i think carolyn is probably the best survivor character of the new era. win or lose when i look back on the 40s i’m gonna think about her #Survivor i think carolyn is probably the best survivor character of the new era. win or lose when i look back on the 40s i’m gonna think about her #Survivor

Mac @macontosh2000



Mac @macontosh2000

And I am glad [spoiler] is gone. I didn't like him and his impression was bad! If Carolyn doesn't make it to FTC I will be severely disappointed! One of the best characters #Survivor has had in a while.And I am glad [spoiler] is gone. I didn't like him and his impression was bad! #Survivor 44

Hannah @RockChalkRush5 Even though the idol didn’t technically save Carson, Carolyn sniffing out Danny’s lies then playing the idol just in case Jaime and Lauren were in on it was the right move. Plus Carolyn getting revenge on Danny was top notch television. #Survivor Even though the idol didn’t technically save Carson, Carolyn sniffing out Danny’s lies then playing the idol just in case Jaime and Lauren were in on it was the right move. Plus Carolyn getting revenge on Danny was top notch television. #Survivor

Fans continued to express their love for the fan-favorite contestant. Check it out.

Hai Giang @giangyhai 🏽 🏽 #Survivor Carolyn with the most satisfying idol play of the new era Carolyn with the most satisfying idol play of the new era 👏🏽👏🏽 #Survivor

RJ @Dumbledore_BB Carolyn really just gave us an iconic idol play… #Survivor Carolyn really just gave us an iconic idol play… #Survivor https://t.co/2oY4JcSvUo

Matthew @MatthewFedele Carolyn is literally one of the best casting choices ever #survivor #survivor 44 Carolyn is literally one of the best casting choices ever #survivor #survivor44 https://t.co/57btZsHG4I

Season 44 of Survivor is getting intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will be tasked with tougher challenges, testing their physical and mental abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who makes it all the way to the end and win the coveted title.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

