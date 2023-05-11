"Put some respect on Carolyn's name": Survivor fans applaud Carolyn after she successfully orchestrates Danny's elimination

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining cast members participating in a series of reward and immunity challenges, while also forming alliances, making strategies and planning blindsides. While some were successful, others failed to do so.
On this week's episode of Survivor, Carolyn sensed the majority and used her immunity idol to save Carson from elimination. As the latter's votes didn't count, Danny with the most votes, ended up becoming the 12th member to be voted out of the competition and making the 5th member of the jury.
Fans applauded Carolyn's move in the episode. One tweeted:
Carolyn orchestrates Danny's elimination on Survivor
Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the cast members reeling form the previous Tribal Council elimination.
Carolyn was mad at her allies Yam Yam and Carson for leaving her out of the vote, while Danny wanted to know who voted for him. Heidi fooled the latter into believing she didn't vote for him, when it was the opposite. Even with Yam Yam trying to frame Heidi by telling Danny the truth, he didn't believe the same.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled I'm Not Worthy, reads:
"Castaways must keep their heads above water in the immunity challenge to be guaranteed a spot in the final six; there is a mad dash before tribal council as castaways must decide who to target."
The following morning, the Survivor castaways engaged in a meditation session and planning their gameplay. After deciding to stick with her former Tika members, Carolyn warned Yam Yam that Danny was the biggest threat in the competition and they had to vote him out. Her ally, however, thought the opposite and felt that Danny would be of use in the future.
Meanwhile, Danny tried to convince Lauren and Heidi that they should vote for Yam Yam and Carson. They decided to bring down the Tika majority and vote for Yam Yam to be eliminated. Their plans, however, came to an end after the immunity challenge.
To gain immunity on this week's episode of Survivor, the contestants had to survive the tide cage challenge. They had to hold their breath beneath the cage as the tide kept rising. Lauren was the first to drop out, following Jaime, Carson, Carolyn, and Danny. It was between Heidi and Yam Yam. In the end, the latter won the challenge, giving him immunity when he most needed it.
With their earlier plan not working out, Danny, Lauren, Jaime and Heidi decided to go with Carson.
Danny tried to falsely convince Carolyn that five votes would be divided amongst Jaime and Laurenl, but she didn't buy it. She rightly sensed that the contestants were lying to her in order to vote Carson out of the game. She eventually went to the latter and told him about her Survivor immunity idol and how she might use it on him.
At the Tribal Council, the castaways discussed the game and after much back and forth on strategies and gameplay, they were ready to vote. Carolyn took the most time to vote. When host Jeff Probst asked if anyone wanted to play an advantage, she stood up and played her immunity idol for Carson. This meant that any votes casted against the latter won't count.
With four votes against him, Danny was eliminated from Survivor.
Fans applaud Carolyn's gameplay on Survivor
Fans took to social media to applaud Carolyn for her gameplay in voting Danny out of the competition. Check it out.
Fans continued to express their love for the fan-favorite contestant. Check it out.
Season 44 of Survivor is getting intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will be tasked with tougher challenges, testing their physical and mental abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who makes it all the way to the end and win the coveted title.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.