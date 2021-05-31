"Her death is nothing to joke about": Twitter users defend Gabbie Hanna as false news of her passing goes viral

On May 30th, the Twitter hastag, "#RIPGabbieHanna" referencing YouTuber Gabbie Hanna, went viral, leaving the Twitter and YouTube community in shock. Gabbie Hanna is still alive and angry Twitter users went online to say that the "death" hoax was not funny.

Earlier this year, Gabbie Hanna was part of a controversy where she accused Trisha Paytas of being "fake" and a "liar". After the two went back and forth on multiple platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, the "beef" was temporarily squashed.

However, Gabbie Hanna has also gotten into more trouble, as she has accused YouTuber Jen Dent of assaulting a young child without evidence for the second time. Not long after that, the 30-year-old managed to get on the wrong side of her own siblings, as they claimed that she stole their artwork for her poetry book.

#RIPGabbieHanna goes viral

Despite having acquired many adversaries over the course of a few months, Twitter users came to Gabbie Hanna's defense when a hashtag that claimed she passed went viral.

The hashtag was featured in many posts, with Gabbie's fans and some foes tweeting that they felt "heartbroken" over her "death". Meanwhile, others believe it was Gabbie herself who started the hashtag to get some attention.

THIS IS MESSED UP: It appears numerous people are posting under #RIPGabbieHanna and sharing posts and images stating Gabbie has passed. However, Gabbie has not passed. The image below is photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/sNXsfajzrY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 30, 2021

Twitter users defend Gabbie Hanna

Some Twitter users dismissed the hashtag and its contents, as they were false. In fact, many who did not even support Gabbie drew the line when it came spreading rumors about someone's death.

Okay like yeah she sucks but can we all agree that shit like this is really gross?? — Anti!! (@Bro_ItsAntiTime) May 30, 2021

Nah let’s not do this — lettadaloki (@lettadaloki) May 30, 2021

I feel sorry to anyone who actually believes this. It's a classic meme format. Still kinda fucked up though whoever made it — BobOmbWill (@BobOmbWill) May 30, 2021

no matter what she did, making up her “death” is nothing to joke about — r3lateable memes (@JoyceRo50396735) May 30, 2021

Ok I don't like her but that shit is not cool. — Kelly (@queenof_az) May 30, 2021

anything but this :/ it's not fair to family and friends who will freak out and process unnecessary emotions :/// — sofie halili ᜐᜓᜉᜒ (@literallysofie) May 30, 2021

I don't like her much but people need to not do this. — M.D. (@ChubbyChocobos) May 30, 2021

Uh, I dont really agree with posting this picture. — Kat (@TurboToaster) May 30, 2021

However, one user managed to agree with whoever created the hashtag, claiming that they "weren't mad about it", as Gabbie had allegedly done the same to others.

This isn't appropriate but after everything she's done and said.... I'm not mad about it. She never takes responsibility for her actions, she blames others. She has scared children by threatening them. I'm JustSayin. — .:Christina:. (@SeresVictoria) May 30, 2021

Whoever started this is just playing into her hand because she's about to use this to try to prove a point.



But also, that headline is a pretty widely known meme format by now, so I'm curious to know if whoever made it had nefarious intentions or was just trying to be funny. 🤔 — ⭕ Sarah - TheBookNerd86 (@harasnicole) May 31, 2021

Gabbie Hanna has yet to respond to the hoax or the people that contributed to it as well.

