“Her and her mom is the issue”: Jenelle Evans’ son in the hospital under CPS care after running away again sparks reactions online

Jenelle Evans, the Teen Mom alum and TV personality has come under fire after her son Jace Evans was put under the care of Child Protective Services (CPS) following his fourth runaway attempt. This time he ran away from his grandmother's home on Friday, November 17, 2023.

He was found on Sunday, November 19, at around 11:45 pm and was subsequently admitted to the hospital for his mental health, as per The Sun. The CPS has decided to place the fourteen-year-old in foster care after he gets discharged and released by doctors.

Disclaimer: This article consists of mentions of physical abuse.

Some netizens believe the reason for Jace running away is because of his grandmother and mother's behavior towards him, while some believe he would be better in foster care.

Jace was staying with his grandmother Barbara for about a month because of the accusation of assault against his stepfather David Eason, 35. As per In Touch Weekly, the teenager has run away from his mother's home three times in two months before the move.

Netizens react to Jenelle Evans’ son Jace's 4th runaway attempt

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason got married on September 23, 2017, and they have a daughter together named Maryssa. The MTV Teen Mom 2 star has three children Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley with her ex-husband Courtland Rogers.

On October 24, 2023, Page Six reported that David Eason was charged with child abuse after Jenelle Evans' teen son Jace disappeared third time in two months. Law enforcement also stated that the father of three is facing a misdemeanor charge, and no further details were provided at the time.

The charges came after an incident on September 28, 2023. Court documents obtained by The Sun stated that,

"The defendant unlawfully and willfully did being the parent of [Jace Evans], who was a child less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child. The physical injury inflicted caused marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck and was inflicted by other than accidental means.”

As per The Sun, the summons for David was issued on October 24, and the Columbus County Clerk's office claimed they served the documents to the stepfather the next day.

Jace Evans reportedly got caught vaping at school, so his 71-year-old grandmother took away his phone when he ran away from her house on November 17, as per OK! Magazine. Authorities believe that was one of the reasons for his recent runaway attempt.

According to The Sun, the teenager was denied proper medication at Barbara's house because Jenelle Evans had the power to deny access to some pharmaceuticals. A source told the outlet,

"Jace was dealing with a lot. He was aware that if he got into trouble, he wouldn’t be able to stay at Barb’s. He wasn’t able to get on his proper medications while he was at Barbara’s, due to Jenelle still having the power to deny him access to certain meds."

Jenelle Evans has claimed in a statement to media outlets that all medication-related accusations are “not true”, she added,

"All medical decisions are not being made by neither my mother or myself at the moment. I cannot comment about the details at the moment due to the ongoing court case."

Netizens have given their opinions on the situation and Jace's now fourth attempt to run away. People are commenting about Barbara and Jenelle's dynamic during Teen Mom 2 and how the daughter did not behave well with her mother in the show. Others believe Barbara is not treating Jace well just like she did with Jenelle.

Some people expressed their concern about Jace and said that he needs a good therapist. Some of the reactions are given below:

According to the court documents, David Eason is scheduled to appear in court on November 29, reported by The Sun. He has not yet addressed any of the allegations made against him.