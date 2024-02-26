"Her value is in her ability to perform the role of trophy wife" - Nara Smith cereal controversy leaves internet divided 

Model Nara Smith has garnered immense traction online in recent days after taking over netizens’ social media pages. Many have often found her traditional wife (also known as ‘trad wife’) content peculiar. Recently, a video of her making cereals sparked debate about her lifestyle.

For those uninitiated, Nara Smith is best known for being a Los Angeles-based model and mother of two. She also went viral after it was revealed that she was the wife of Mormon model Lucky Blue Smith. She often showcases her cooking and baking skills online, as she can be seen wearing luxurious outfits that often include silk and fur.

Recently, r/Fauxmoi shared a video of TikTok user @professorneil discussing Nara Smith’s lifestyle and a video she uploaded online where she was seen making cereals. While discussing the model’s life, he claimed that the wealthy class often spends time in the “production and consumption of leisure,” as they do not need to contribute to any “economic production.” Speaking about Smith and those in the upper echelon of society, he said:

"They’re not better than us because they can make their children cereal from scratch. They’re better than us because they are so wealthy and well-off that they have nothing more important to worry about. These videos [Nara Smith’s cereals TikTok video] are not instructional. They are maybe aspirational but they are always performative. This is not real labor, this is symbolic labor. It is nothing more than social signaling that this woman and her family belong to the leisure class."

@professorneil also said in his video:

"Her value is instead in her ability to perform the role of trophy wife and to be the ultimate realization and personification of her husband’s socioeconomic prowess."

"Trad wives I’ve seen on Instagram always seem to be pretty well off" - Netizens react to the Nara Smith criticism video

The critique of Nora Smith’s cereal video garnered immense traction online by amassing over 5000 upvotes and over 300 comments. Many got into a heated discussion about how traditional wives often live a leisurely and luxurious life. Others also complained that they could never be seen doing any form of hard labor in relation to the upkeep of the home.

For those unfamiliar, a trad wife is an internet phenomenon that has brought back the lifestyle of the women of the 1950s. Those who recognize themselves as such believe in clear-cut gender roles, the importance of homemaking, and patriarchal marriages. Trad wives spend time taking care of their families and maintaining the home.

Speaking about Nara Smith and her lifestyle, a few comments online read:

Netizens react to the trad wife content (Image via Reddit)

Netizens react to the trad wife content (Image via Reddit)

Netizens react to the trad wife content (Image via Reddit)

Netizens react to the trad wife content (Image via Reddit)

Netizens react to the trad wife content (Image via Reddit)

Netizens react to the trad wife content (Image via Reddit)

Netizens react to the trad wife content (Image via Reddit)

Netizens react to the trad wife content (Image via Reddit)

Netizens react to the trad wife content (Image via Reddit)

Smith herself had not taken to social media to respond to the criticism at the time of writing this article.