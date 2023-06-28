Hilarious comments spread online as fans compare the upcoming MSCHF x Crocs boots with “Cheese”

Crocs, the pioneer of foam clogs and a collaborative powerhouse, recently teamed up with MSCHF. By incorporating foam clog design elements into their new boot design, the two companies demonstrated their quirky spin on MSCHF's Big Red Boots. The new boots first appeared in a vivid yellow hue.

Early sources indicate that the recently launched Crocs x MSCHF Big Yellow Boot will hit the footwear market later in 2023.

These playful boots received numerous hilarious remarks from internet users, with many comparing them to cheese.

One of the internet user commented (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

These unique boots are anticipated to be available exclusively through the MSCHF Sneakers App, despite the fact that the participating businesses are presently keeping the actual release date under wraps. These pairs could cost $350, which is equal to the company's Big Red Boot, which was introduced earlier this year.

Netizens are having a gala time trolling the MSCHF x Crocs Big Yellow Boot

The duo’s recently unveiled boots design was not a complete win for the partnering labels, as netizens made amusing as well as critical remarks on the footwear.

Many of them called these pairs cheese boots, referring to their yellow hue and holes on the front side. Someone even named them "Swiss cheese shoes." Several Spongebob references were also drawn, given the color scheme of the shoes.

Here are more different reactions from the internet users (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

One of them even called the boots duct tape shoes, while another internet user said that they look like the ones worn by Mickey Mouse. Some of them even questioned if it was an authentic collab or just another knock off. Another user made joked that these boots resemble those used for cleaning toilets.

Take a look at a few more remarks from the netizens (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

More about the Big Yellow Boot

MSCHF has created internet-breaking footwear moments by producing kicks with Air Force 1-inspired shapes, shoes that can be styled from both the front and the rear, and its renowned Big Red Boots.

By choosing Tommy Cash to unveil its outrageous Crocs Big Yellow Boots partnership, the company has now made another statement during this summer's Paris Fashion Week.

The Estonian musician was wearing identical yellow suspender belts together with an umbrella hat while sitting front row at the Rick Owens runway show, where he was seen sporting the outlandish shoes.

highsnobiety @highsnobiety Tommy Cash wearing MSCHF Crocs at the Rick Owens show in Paris Tommy Cash wearing MSCHF Crocs at the Rick Owens show in Paris https://t.co/aQrlu17xUt

The sneakers feature the same flashy, gigantic shape of the company's Big Red Boots, but their bases have rectangles and holes punched out of them.

Additionally, a heel strap like that of the well-known Crocs Classic Clog has been incorporated to the back.

Be on the lookout for the pair’s Big Yellow Boots that will potentially release in the coming weeks. Those eagerly waiting for their launch, you can easily sign up on MSCHF’s Sneakers App for quick updates on these shoes.

Poll : 0 votes