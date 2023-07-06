Hilarious comments surface on internet as sneakerheads compare Nike Dunk Low "Geode Teal" with Nike x Tiffany sneakers: "Poor man's tiffs"

One of the favorite sneaker models from the Swoosh label, Nike Dunk Low, will soon hit the market dressed in a teal color palate. This low-cut sneaker will feature a color scheme of Geode Teal, White, and Emerald Rise. The shoe has a traditional design, with a lace-up closure and a padded collar for comfort. The Nike Swoosh is prominently displayed on the side of the shoe, and the Nike logo is on the tongue and heel.

The official release date for the pair is not available right now. The Nike Dunk Low "Geode Teal" will retail for $110. It is a women's exclusive sneaker, and fans are excited about the upcoming drop. However, some interesting comments have been noticed on social media platforms where fans are comparing this Dunk Low with the previously released Tiffany And Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low.

Fan reactions (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans are exhibiting mixed reactions to the Nike Dunk Low "Geode Teal" sneakers

Apparently, the upcoming teal-colored Dunk Low reminds sneakerheads about the Tiffany And Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low which was released in May 2023 and retailed for $400. It is evident that the price difference between the two sneakers is significant. Therefore, fans are calling the Nike Dunk Low "Geode Teal" as a Tiffany sneaker for people.

The color blocking of the Nike Tiffany and the upcoming Nike Dunk Low is very different. The Tiffany one has an all-black outlook with a gorgeous teal-colored Swoosh. The Dunk Low "Geode Teal" has a teal-covered base with deep forest green overlays. The midsole and the Swoosh are in crisp white. Even though the sneaker model is different, the teal color has made fans compare the sneakers.

According to sneakerheads, Nike Dunk Low "Geode Teal" is a Walmart Tiffany sneaker, knock-off Tiffany sneakers, and many other things. However, that does not mean they are not hyped about the launch news. Many fans have commented on the Instagram post by @sneakernews that Tiffany blue is their favorite color, and they will be copping with the release.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Dunk Low has already gained wide popularity and a huge fanbase. And after getting the name for the affordable version of Tiffany And Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike Dunk Low "Geode Teal" will surely be a highly demanded sneaker after its launch.

Poll : 0 votes