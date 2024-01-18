Holland Taylor Net Worth: Fortune explored as actress shares why she doesn't want to work with girlfriend Sarah Paulson onscreen

Actress and playwright Holland Taylor, best known for her roles in Two and a Half Men and Legally Blonde, has recently opened up about her reluctance to share the screen with her girlfriend, Sarah Paulson. The two took to the red carpet together for the Emmys, where Taylor disclosed that they had been approached with offers for joint projects in the past.

However, Taylor made it clear to Variety's Mike Malkin that she couldn't fathom working alongside Paulson, stating,

“I can’t imagine [working with Paulson]. I don’t like seeing couples doing things because I’m always aware of the coupledom.”

Despite the precedent set by other celebrity couples who've worked together, Taylor believes it undermines the audience's suspension of disbelief.

The exception to this rule might be the play The Chalk Garden by Enid Bagnold. Taylor expressed openness to working with Paulson on a project like this, emphasizing that it's a "very rarified kind of play." The 1955 murder mystery involves a grandmother, her granddaughter, and a governess, and Taylor sees potential in bringing it to the screen.

The couple, who met in 2005 and started dating in December 2015, recently celebrated Taylor's 81st birthday on January 14. Paulson shared a heartfelt Instagram post, in which she called Taylor her "one and only love" and the center of her world.

Holland Taylor has over 120 film and TV projects under her belt, she's not just famous but also wealthy. As of 2023, her net worth stands at an impressive $12 million, as per celebritynetworth.com.

It was also reported that Taylor's earnings come from various sources, with one notable stint being her role in Two and a Half Men, where she earned $75,000 per episode. Beyond that, her contributions to Broadway, including the Tony-nominated one-woman show Ann, have added to her fortune.

Beyond her acting career, Holland Taylor is an advocate for charitable causes. She supports the organization Aid For AIDS, serving on its Honorary Board and participating in events like the annual Best In Drag Show fundraiser.

Other than this, Holland Taylor and Paulson's relationship has been in the news. Despite initially raised eyebrows over their 32-year age gap, the couple has weathered criticism. In 2018, Paulson addressed naysayers, stating,

“If anyone wants to spend any time thinking I’m strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that’s their problem. I’m doing just fine.”

On the Emmys red carpet, Taylor, accompanied by Two and a Half Men co-star John Cryer, presented the award for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series. While it's unclear if Paulson attended the awards show, the couple's relationship has endured for nearly eight years.

Reflecting on their successful relationship, Taylor told Page Six in November 2023 that giving each other space to be individuals has been key.