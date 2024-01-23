"Hope they let Sterling Matthews go": Antonio Hart TikTok Live video goes viral as Baltimore man confesses to multiple crimes 

On the morning of Saturday, January 20, 2024, a Baltimore man named Antonio Hart confessed to multiple crimes on TikTok Live, a video that has now garnered enough traction across all social media platforms.

“Sterling Matthew is doing a life sentence… right now in Cumberland for somebody I killed on Halloween… I had that Glock 17 and that .25 Caliber that night they killed Daquan. I did that sh*t in 2010… Lil Sterling ain’t do that sh*t,” Antonia Hart claimed.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Antonio Hart made the TikTok Live during a standoff with law enforcement, during which he held hostages and refused to surrender. Later, however, he was found dead by the police.

In the wake of the now-viral video, netizens have shared their diverse opinions. One of them commented under @hollywoodunlocked’s Instagram post on the same, wishing that the wrongly acquitted Sterling Matthew be let out of prison soon.

“Why do it in the first place?”: Netizens react to Antonio Hart’s TikTok Live admitting to murders

On Saturday morning, Baltimore police responded to several 911 calls reporting domestic violence at the 4800 block of Grenville Square. When they arrived, they realized that a 31-year-old man named Antonio Hart was holding four people hostage.

He also refused to cooperate with the authorities and asked them to stand down as he was armed. Following a lengthy negotiation, Antonio Hart released three hostages unharmed. Later, the fourth person escaped on her own. The middle-aged woman suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the local hospital, as per Hollywood Unlocked.

After several attempts when Hart continued to refuse to surrender, the tactical and crisis negotiation team finally managed to breach the house after many hours and found Antonio Hart dead.

However, he made a TikTok Live during his last few hours, in which he confessed to murdering Daquan on 2010 Halloween, for which Sterling Matthew is currently serving a life sentence in Cumberland, as per his statement. Antonio further confessed that it was he who carried the weapons used in the shootings, a Glock 17 and a .25 Caliber.

“I love you Woo Baby but he ain’t do that sh*t. Big Rambo did that sh*t in 2010 and I stepped on him,” he added.

So far, it remains unclear whether he referred to himself as Big Rambo or it was one of his accomplices. However, Woo Baby most likely refers to the wrongly convicted Sterling Matthews, as understood from the context.

Meanwhile, he also confessed to another murder in 2011 and three others around the same time, all by shooting. Hart also said that he wanted to make sure that his confessions reach out to the world so that the innocent are set free.

Since the TikTok Live surfaced online, netizens have mixed reactions to it. Some say it was a suicide note, others think his guilt was consuming him. Here are some of the comments in this regard from @KameronBennett’s tweet sharing the viral video.

Notably, towards the end of Antonio’s nearly 2-minute-long video, he showed off a wound on his chest, while breaking down on camera.

So far, the circumstances surrounding his death remain undisclosed and are under investigation alongside the video statements he made. Autopsy reports are also pending.