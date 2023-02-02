How did Al Sharpton become slim? Weight loss explored as Reverend delivers explosive eulogy at Tyre Nichols funeral

American civil rights activist Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy at Tyre Nichols's funeral on February 1, weeks after he was brutally killed by five officers from the Memphis police department.

The 68-year-old personality appeared at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and paid tribute to the deceased while stating that his death was an act of racism, even though all the officers involved were black. He slammed the local police as well, stating they deal with incidents differently in different parts of the town:

"How do you have the same department and keep crime down on one side of town without beating folk to death, but you can’t do it on the other side of town unless you feel that you can get away with it there?"

Al Sharpton then stated that the assault on Tyre Nichols was racial, claiming:

"I can’t speak for everybody in Memphis, I can’t speak for everybody gathering, but for me, I believe if that man had been White, you wouldn’t have beat him like that that night."

The funeral was also attended by Vice President Kamala Harris, who stated that Tyre Nichols' family is suffering "through an act of violence at the hands and the feet of people who have been charged with keeping them safe.”

During his speech, Al Sharpton looked thinner and toner than usual, which he had previously claimed was "due to his determination." Reportedly, the 68-year-old lost weight due to a combination of a strict diet and a result of a 43-day long hunger strike.

Al Sharpton's daughter's playful criticism urged him to lose weight

As per PEOPLE Magazine, Al Sharpton has lost an astounding amount of weight, going from 305 lbs to 129 lbs in the past four-and-a-half years. He told the publication that he "actually lost more weight" than he intended to, and that too without surgery.

Although the Reverend initially lost weight while on a 43-day hunger strike in jail in 2001, it was actually his daughter who criticized his weight, prompting him to lose weight:

"Around 2006, my youngest daughter Ashley poked me in the stomach and said, 'Dad, why are you so fat?' That kind of hurt my feelings. I grew up in civil rights and politics, so I'm pretty thick-skinned, but when your daughter says it, I started being conscious."

The National Action Network founder then started his weightloss journey by staying off meats and starches and then becoming more strict about his diet in recent years. Al Sharpton told the publication that for breakfast, he takes three slices of whole wheat toast with Doctor Earth's green juice and an English breakfast tea with stevia.

For lunch, he takes a salad alongside a banana and tea. The 68-year-old activist also revealed that he only takes one solid meal a day:

"It's always the same salad: lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, two or three [hard-boiled] eggs cut in and balsamic vinaigrette dressing. My doctor said to me, 'You've got to have some carbs and you need protein,' so he put me on whole wheat toast."

For dinner, Al Sharpton once again takes toast with the pressed juice, but this time, it's in watermelon flavor. For weekends, he also adds a small piece of fish to his meal to meet his protein requirements.

Al Sharpton said that he used to be a "fried chicken junkie" but that changed once he was determined to lose weight. Aside from dietary changes, he also added exercise to his regime, disclosing that he walks on a treadmill for five days a week for about 20 to 30 minutes.

