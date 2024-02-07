"How does he always look so fine?": Fans swoon over Lee Je-hoon's visuals during the script reading of MBC’s upcoming drama Chief Detective 1958

MBC dropped the latest pictures of Lee Je-hoon during the script reading of his upcoming drama Chief Detective 1958 on February 7, 2024. The script reading teaser and images of the forthcoming MBC drama starring Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Yoon Hyun-soo, and Choi Woo-sung were posted by the broadcaster on X.

Fans swooned over the main lead's charming visuals.

The name of the MBC drama starring Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Yoon Hyun-soo, and Choi Woo-sung had been officially changed to Chief Detective 1958 from Chief Detective: The Beginning, and a teaser was released.

"KING IS BACK": Fans go gaga over Lee Je-hoon and the entire cast of Chief Detective 1958

A press statement on February 7 stated that MBC's upcoming Friday-Saturday drama Chief Detective 1958 has a storyline with excellent coherence that intensifies anticipation. South Korean media outlet Break News reported that the show is set to premiere in April 2024. In addition to the press conference held, MBC further released the teaser and images of the cast's script reading.

The script reading held on February 7, 2024, featured director Kim Seong-hoon, writer Kim Young-shin, Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung, Yoon Hyun-soo, Seo Eun-soo, Choi Deok-moon, Jeong Soo-bin, and the 'original Park Young-han' Choi Bul-am.

The presence of the "original Park Young-han," veteran actor Choi Bul-am, who had announced a surprise appearance, lent the event even more significance. Park Young-han was originally played by the veteran actor in MBC's original blockbuster series, Chief Inspector, which ran from 1971 until 1989.

The remarkable rapport amongst the individuals, all possessing distinct personas, elevated anticipations about the renaissance of the renowned national theater.

During the script reading session, Lee Je-hoon entirely transformed into the younger version of Chief Detective 1958's Park Young-han and spearheaded the script reading performances. Park Young-han is an invincible hillbilly investigator with a 'gang' that is capable of taking action. As he races for justice, the Taxi Driver star variably fulfills Park Young-han's ox-horn-like roughness and humanitarian side.

Fans went gaga over the Move To Heaven actor for looking dapper in a gray suit and side-swept hairdo. Fans and admirers shared the images on X and swooned over Jee-hoon's charming visage and the star-studded cast lineup from the script reading.

More about MBC's upcoming drama Chief Detective 1958

The upcoming drama, which is a prequel to Chief Inspector, released an enticing teaser on January 5, 2024, that delves inside Park Young-han's (Lee Je-hoon) passionate world. The drama, which takes place in Seoul in the 1950s and 1960s, centers on a young Park Young-han and his team as they deal with difficult murder cases and vehicle explosions.

The teaser highlights how difficult it was to conduct probes in Seoul at that time. The scenarios include violent altercations involving guns and hand-to-hand fighting, as well as murder cases and vehicle explosions. Park Young Han and his coworkers experience periods of irritation, wrath, and tears during these trials.

For a younger demographic and the generation that recognizes the adventures of Chief Inspector Park Young-han, a throwback criminal justice drama with the romance and delight of traditional investigation will offer a unique catharsis.

Depicting a time where crimes are identified and resolved merely with intrinsic logical sense, perspective, and tenacity without characterizing suspects with the help of technology or CCTV.

Chief Detective 1958 is directed by Kim Seong-hoon, and the screenplay was led by Kim Young-shin. The drama creator is Park Jae-beom, and the series is produced by Barunson Studio. The drama is slated to premiere in April 2024.