How to avail Checkers & Rally’s Black FryDay deal? Details explored as brand offers free fries for life

Imagine getting to eat Checkers & Rally’s fries free for a whole year every week. Doesn't really sound real, but it sure is.

The fast-food restaurant just announced a sweepstakes, with a bumper prize of free fries every week for 25 years. The sweepstakes, going by the name Black FryDay, is happening on the chain's Instagram page (@checkerrallys), and is open to American citizens above 18 years of age.

Starting November 21, 2022, interested users can participate in the sweepstakes by commenting on the post and filling out the participation form before 11:59:59 pm ET on November 27. The sweepstakes is not open to those living in Alaska (AK), Hawaii (HI), and Rhode Island (RI).

Fans participating in the aforementioned sweepstakes will be receiving a coupon after filling out and submitting the application form.

The coupon can be redeemed as a serving of the brand's large Famous Seasoned Fries while placing your next order at a Checkers & Rally’s restaurant. Every participant who fills out the form will receive the coupon for a free large fries.

What is Checkers & Rally’s Black FryDay deal offering?

The bold deal being offered by Checkers & Rally’s promises a supply of free Large Fries for 25 years to one lucky participant. The winning participant will receive a check of $11,066, which the chain claims is the cost of a serving of large fries every week for 25 years.

The rules for the sweepstakes are pretty simple - Users simply have to add a comment to the sweepstakes post. This comment can be anything, but offensive comments might lead to disqualification. It’s important to note that all comments must contain the hashtag #BlackFryDay. After commenting on the post, fill out the form you received in your DM for a chance to win the sweepstakes.

Here's an overview of the brand's Famous Seasoned Fries, the reward that you will get for 25 straight years if you end up winning the sweepstakes:

a large serving of Famous Seasoned Fries (Image via Checkers & Rally’s)

Checkers & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries feature straight cut potatoes, hand-battered and fried to perfect crispiness. The fries are seasoned with a blend of salt and other secret seasonings.

A large serving of the Famous Seasoned Fries is available at a suggested price of $3.69, and carries around 590 calories.

Fans across the country have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get a 25-year supply of free fries if they win the Black FryDay Sweepstakes.

Founded between 1985 and 1996, Checkers and Rally's were two separate restaurant chains in their early years, and were later merged under the Checkers & Rally’s trade name. Since the merger in 1999, the company has been headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and is a chain of double-drive-thru restaurants in the United States.

Checkers & Rally’s restaurants stick to their pre-merger names, with the Checker's name in Southeast and Northeast America, and the Rally's name in Midwest America. Though the chain specializes in drive-thru and carryout services, dining services are also available in a few legacy locations.

The restaurant chain serves hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, milkshakes, and much more in over 878 locations across the country.

