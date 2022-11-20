How to avail Denny’s Black Friday deal? Details explored as brand launches Everyday Value Tee to get free breakfast for a year

Denny’s is fanning the festive heat with the biggest blockbuster deal of the Black Friday sale. The chain is launching a Black Friday exclusive Everyday Value Tee, which doubles as a wearable coupon. Available for a single day, customers will be able to place their orders starting at midnight ET on November 24.

The Everyday Value Tee will be exclusively available on the Diner Drip website (dinnerdrip.com) for a limited number of 150 tees. The trendy tee is priced at $5.99 and doubles as a Denny’s coupon, which gets you a free breakfast at the chain's participating restaurants for the whole year.

The restaurant chain took to its website to announce the big news. Denny’s President John Dillon said,

“This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets. At Denny's, we're always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us.”

To get your hands on the diner chain’s blockbuster deal, customers simply have to place their order on the Diner Drip website as soon as the sales begin. To make a quick and smooth purchase of the wearable coupon, customers are advised to add all relevant details, like shipping address and payment details, beforehand.

All you need to know to get your own Denny’s wearable coupon

Considered the biggest retail sales day of the year, Black Friday is often said to mark the beginning of the holiday shopping season. Stores across the U.S. offer their products and services at highly discounted prices to their customers at the Black Friday Sale on November 25 every year.

Fast food chains and restaurants seldom join the fray to provide such discounts to their customers, so Denny’s move to provide a year's worth of breakfast at the price of a tee is a killer deal. Though limited numbers make getting the Everyday Value Tee a real challenge, the attached incentives make it all worth the struggle.

Customers who manage to get the Everyday Value Tee will be eligible to get breakfast containing the following items 365 days of the year at no cost:

Two eggs

Two bacon strips or sausage links

Choice of two buttermilk pancakes

One slice of French toast or a biscuit and gravy

The regular cost of the same breakfast choice for a year may set you back by around $2,186.

Founded in 1953, Denny’s Diner, a.k.a. Denny’s, is an American restaurant chain that offers table-style dinner service. Headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the chain has more than 1,700 restaurants around the world.

It is one of the few restaurant chains that provides 24/7 services for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Though things have changed since the COVID outbreak, with most of the chain's restaurants having limited hours of operation.

