How to avail Outback Steakhouses’ Free Bloomin' Onion deal? Details revealed

Food and Binging are coming back together for a partnership between Outback Steakhouse and Netflix through the "Destroy the Evidence" campaign. The fast-food restaurant chain and the streaming giant are teaming up to promote the premiere of the upcoming Netflix show Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In a bid to promote the show, the two brands will be sharing their love of onions with people across the country through a fun challenge. As such, Outback Steakhouse and Netflix announced the partnership through a joint press release, stating:

"As home to the Bloomin’ Onion, a.k.a. the world’s most renowned onion, Outback wants food lovers to immerse themselves in the Glass Onion by 'murdering' an onion and "#DestroyingTheEvidence" - after all, every good murder mystery needs a cover up. Outback will reward people who eat a Bloomin’ Onion ® with a free Bloomin’ Onion upon their next visit."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres on December 23 on Netflix, and includes some of the best film casts, including Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, and Jessica Henwick. The mystery thriller show is directed by Rian Johnson and follows a detective trying to solve a murder mystery.

Follow along to learn how you can claim the fan-favorite Outback Steakhouses' Bloomin' Onion this December.

All you need to know about Outback Steakhouses' Free Bloomin' Onion deal

Sharing the love for onions with people through a fun challenge, the two brands are giving away free Outback Steakhouse Onion' Blooms this December. Open to people of all ages, the rules for the challenge are pretty simple. All you need to do is order a Bloomin' Onion at any Outback Steakhouse restaurant, which includes the "Murder' the Bloomin' Onion" and "Destroy the Evidence."

Still not sure what these two things mean? Not to worry, we got you covered.

In a bid to promote the upcoming show Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the two brands want you to thoroughly enjoy the Bloomin' Onion as in murdering it. The evidence that you are supposed to destroy is the receipt for the Outback Steakhouses' Bloomin' Onion in the most creative way possible, making sure you leave no traces of it behind. Capture a video of yourself "Destroying the Evidence" and upload it to bloominglassonion.com.

Once you upload the video, Outback Steakhouse will send you a code that can be used on your next visit to claim a free Bloomin' Onion. Each customer can only enter the challenge once. Though Outback Steakhouse and Netflix have not mentioned the number of Bloomin' Onions they will be giving away, customers who want the freebie are advised to participate at the earliest.

