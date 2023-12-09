"How can you laugh as you literally watch your son's heart break?": Lil James Tucker crying over mom's dancing video leaves internet disheartened 

A video of Lil James Tucker, a 10-year-old YouTuber from New Orleans, crying over his mother’s dancing video has gone viral. The mother-son duo were attending the Bad Kid Prom 2023 event that supposedly took place on December 7.

In the video, Lil James’ mother Micquell, was seen twerking to Runik, another YouTuber while the latter was holding the camera and recording it. They were soon separated by the 10-year-old who seemed visibly upset with the bawdy scene. Runik tried to calm Lil James down by saying he wasn’t aware that she was his mother.

However, the young YouTuber ended up crying while his mother was seen sitting next to him and fanning herself with her hand. Social media users were disappointed after clips from this drama began to circulate online. Many inquired why none of the adults present there including Lil James Tucker’s mother tried to console him.

Netizens were also angered by how people at the event brushed it off as something insignificant, ignored the 10-year-old’s feelings, and were instead laughing at it. One X user commented under the clip shared by Runik himself and condemned Micquell for laughing and watching her son cry.

Internet left disheartened as Lil James Tucker cries over mom's dancing video

The Neighborhood Talk shared a post about the incident on Instagram and other users soon took to the comments section to express their disapproval of Lil James Tucker's mother. They criticized the adults for indulging in such behavior at an event that is primarily meant for kids. People were particularly displeased at Micquell's apparent indifference to her son's feelings.

Social media users condemn Lil James Tucker's mother and Runik for their racy dance video at a kids' event. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Lil James Tucker rose to fame after a video of him arguing with his mother went viral in 2017. Millions of people across social media were impressed by the-then four-year-old’s ability to reason, think, and his communication skills. He was also invited on The Steve Harvey Show.

The 10-year-old now has a YouTube channel where he boasts over 17K subscribers. He posts videos of his insightful conversations with his sister and mother.