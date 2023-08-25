"How can the others just stand and watch?": East Kentwood High School Fight video sparks outrage online 

The Michigan police is investigating a fight that took place at the East Kentwood High School. A video of a female student getting physically assaulting by a male student has gone viral across social media platforms. Netizens took to the internet to express outrage over the incident. Some social media users reacted to the viral clip by saying:

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Facebook)

Trigger Warning: This article consists of a violent video. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Twitter user @PharoahJones3 was one of the many social media users who shared the news of the East Kentwood High School incident. It was revealed that a Black female student was “KICKED AND PUNCHED” in the face by a “racist” male Hispanic student as she was lying on the ground. As the assault took place, fellow students continued to observe what was happening and did not seem to stop the attack.

The incident took place on Thursday, August 24th inside the campus.

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing this article, the video in question had amassed over 15K views across social media platforms.

Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston shared a letter with community members and parents after the attack. The memo revealed that “angry words quickly escalated into a physical altercation” between the two.

Polston also revealed that the two had the option of not engaging with each other however proceeded to do so which subsequently led to a physical altercation. He went on to add that the students’ behaviours “are governed both by district policies and the law.”

Netizens react to the viral East Kentwood High School video

Internet users were outraged by what they saw online. Many wondered why the bystanders did not do anything to help the victim. Netizens now hope for the aggressor to be arrested. A few comments on the video read:

Netizens react to the brutal assault video (Image via Facebook)

Netizens react to the brutal assault video (Image via Facebook)

Netizens react to the brutal assault video (Image via Facebook)

The identity of the two people involved in the East Kentwood fight had not been revealed at the time of writing this article.

Following the incident, East Kentwood High School Principal Omar Bakri sent a letter to parents noting that what happened was “disturbing and unacceptable.” He also added:

“We want to assure you that we are investigating this matter fully to discover what led up to the incident, and we will respond in the appropriate manner to address this situation.”

The same day of the attack, concerned parents gathered outside the school’s administration building to ask officials as to what they planned to do. Gran Rapids’ violence prevention units were also called into the building as a precautionary measure.