How did CBS' Survivor alum Ralph Kiser die? Tributes pour in as he passes away aged 56

Former Survivor: Redemption Island contestant Ralph Kiser died at 56. The Season 22 competitor passed away on Wednesday morning following a heart attack, as reported by People.
A farmer from Lebanon, Virginia, he competed in Survivor’s 22nd season as a member of the Zapatera tribe. He attempted to participate in the show multiple times before landing a spot in Season 22, 2010. He finished eighth in the competition after being eliminated on day 33. At 44 years, he was the oldest to win a duel in the competition series.
Ralph's nephew, George Kiser, told The Sun that the reality star died around 3:15 a.m., leaving friends and family members shocked. He said:
"He was a hard working man, and a damn good hunter."
Tributes pour in for Ralph Kiser as he passes away at 56
People took to social media to mourn the death of former Survivor contestant Ralph Kiser.
Ralph Kisler wanted to be on Survivor for years
Survivor superfan Michael Allbright shared the devastating news via a Facebook post. He wrote:
“I have some unfortunate news for the Survivor community. Ralph Kiser passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack this morning. His brother Gilbert messaged me this morning to let the Survivor community know.”
The Virginia native was best known for his cheerful personality, and his CBS bio declared him to be "determined, strong-willed and stubborn." He was thrilled after he finally got accepted to be on the reality show after applying several times. At the time, as part of his introduction, he had said:
“I’ve wanted to be on the show for years and knew one day I’d get my chance. I want to be a hometown hero for the folks back home!”
In his introductory questionnaire on Survivor, he said he'd do really well in these kinds of shows. Giving his reason, he said:
“I’m an outdoors mountain man. I know plants, trees and what most of their uses are. I can also build anything; start a fire anywhere and make people believe anything I say I will be the king at camp because I can build shelter, cook, find food and be the leader."
Speaking to PEOPLE about his exit back in 2011, he said:
"It was the time of my life. It was a dream come true for a man like me to be in Nicaragua and playing a game to be on television. What does that happen to anyone? Never, that's when. I'd do it again over and over."
The game initially went well for Ralph, who found his comfort in a dominant six-person alliance that controlled his tribe during the early part of the game. But when the castaways reached their infamous merge, his tribe was outnumbered and were easily picked off by the opposing tribe led by Survivor legend Boston Rob Mariano.