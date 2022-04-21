How did CBS' Survivor alum Ralph Kiser die? Tributes pour in as he passes away aged 56

Former Survivor: Redemption Island contestant Ralph Kiser died at 56. The Season 22 competitor passed away on Wednesday morning following a heart attack, as reported by People.

A farmer from Lebanon, Virginia, he competed in Survivor’s 22nd season as a member of the Zapatera tribe. He attempted to participate in the show multiple times before landing a spot in Season 22, 2010. He finished eighth in the competition after being eliminated on day 33. At 44 years, he was the oldest to win a duel in the competition series.

Ralph's nephew, George Kiser, told The Sun that the reality star died around 3:15 a.m., leaving friends and family members shocked. He said:

"He was a hard working man, and a damn good hunter."

Tributes pour in for Ralph Kiser as he passes away at 56

People took to social media to mourn the death of former Survivor contestant Ralph Kiser.

Russell Hantz @russellhantz My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Ralph Kiser from Redemption island. RIP Ralph! My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Ralph Kiser from Redemption island. RIP Ralph!

Kyle Dorr @thatdorrk Looks like the Survivor community lost another player. Ralph Kiser passed away from a heart attack today. Pretty sad… dude was probably one of the few people I actually liked from Redemption Island. #Survivor Looks like the Survivor community lost another player. Ralph Kiser passed away from a heart attack today. Pretty sad… dude was probably one of the few people I actually liked from Redemption Island. #Survivor

But my heart does go out to the family and friends of the now late Ralph Kiser. My sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to all who knew and loved him well.

#Survivor Looking forward to another episode of @survivorcbs But my heart does go out to the family and friends of the now late Ralph Kiser. My sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to all who knew and loved him well. Looking forward to another episode of @survivorcbs. But my heart does go out to the family and friends of the now late Ralph Kiser. My sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to all who knew and loved him well. #Survivor

Jake Patton @Jpatton88 So these are my autograph pictures of Ralph Kiser. He was one of my favorite Castaways, he deserved to play again. RIP Ralph So these are my autograph pictures of Ralph Kiser. He was one of my favorite Castaways, he deserved to play again. RIP Ralph https://t.co/3WdZkrX8Kx

Anne Curtis AKA GamerGirl @theintroologist Today we lose the 10th Survivor Contestant! Ralph Kiser! RIP! I will always remember you for your funny vote mispellings! Today we lose the 10th Survivor Contestant! Ralph Kiser! RIP! I will always remember you for your funny vote mispellings! https://t.co/nH1xGBqFZh

Survivor Birthdays @Survivor_bdays While this is usually an account to wish Happy birthday to #Survivor contestants, I wanted to give my deepest sympathies to Ralph Kiser's family and friends on his passing. Ralph was a fun and entertaining castaway on Survivor Redemption Island and he will be missed! RIP Ralph While this is usually an account to wish Happy birthday to #Survivor contestants, I wanted to give my deepest sympathies to Ralph Kiser's family and friends on his passing. Ralph was a fun and entertaining castaway on Survivor Redemption Island and he will be missed! RIP Ralph ♥️ https://t.co/D5nbyqLgRb

Mike Bloom @AMikeBloomType It's tough to dim the lights on #Survivor day, but it seems that the alumni family has lost another member today: Ralph Kiser from Redemption Island. R.I.P. to one of the few lights in a very dark season, who provided 33 days of accidental idol finding, rooster crowing & more It's tough to dim the lights on #Survivor day, but it seems that the alumni family has lost another member today: Ralph Kiser from Redemption Island. R.I.P. to one of the few lights in a very dark season, who provided 33 days of accidental idol finding, rooster crowing & more❤️ https://t.co/ZIJB2wKwnq

RIP Ralph Kiser. Ralph Kiser had one of my favorite #Survivor quotes. “Do you really like me, Phillip?” always makes me laugh because you can tell the question was sincere and Ralph was looking for ANY REASON not to vote for Boston Rob.RIP Ralph Kiser. Ralph Kiser had one of my favorite #Survivor quotes. “Do you really like me, Phillip?” always makes me laugh because you can tell the question was sincere and Ralph was looking for ANY REASON not to vote for Boston Rob. 😂RIP Ralph Kiser.

Cam Bahan @cambahan Very sad to hear of the passing of Ralph Kiser from Survivor: Redemption Island. I know a lot of people dislike the season, but I enjoyed it and Ralph was an entertaining player. Best wishes to his family and friends. Thanks for being part of #Survivor Very sad to hear of the passing of Ralph Kiser from Survivor: Redemption Island. I know a lot of people dislike the season, but I enjoyed it and Ralph was an entertaining player. Best wishes to his family and friends. Thanks for being part of #Survivor

Ralph Kisler wanted to be on Survivor for years

Survivor superfan Michael Allbright shared the devastating news via a Facebook post. He wrote:

“I have some unfortunate news for the Survivor community. Ralph Kiser passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack this morning. His brother Gilbert messaged me this morning to let the Survivor community know.”

The Virginia native was best known for his cheerful personality, and his CBS bio declared him to be "determined, strong-willed and stubborn." He was thrilled after he finally got accepted to be on the reality show after applying several times. At the time, as part of his introduction, he had said:

“I’ve wanted to be on the show for years and knew one day I’d get my chance. I want to be a hometown hero for the folks back home!”

In his introductory questionnaire on Survivor, he said he'd do really well in these kinds of shows. Giving his reason, he said:

“I’m an outdoors mountain man. I know plants, trees and what most of their uses are. I can also build anything; start a fire anywhere and make people believe anything I say I will be the king at camp because I can build shelter, cook, find food and be the leader."

Speaking to PEOPLE about his exit back in 2011, he said:

"It was the time of my life. It was a dream come true for a man like me to be in Nicaragua and playing a game to be on television. What does that happen to anyone? Never, that's when. I'd do it again over and over."

The game initially went well for Ralph, who found his comfort in a dominant six-person alliance that controlled his tribe during the early part of the game. But when the castaways reached their infamous merge, his tribe was outnumbered and were easily picked off by the opposing tribe led by Survivor legend Boston Rob Mariano.

