"How to drive a liberal crazy": Hamtramck bans Pride flags display on public property, sparks debate online

While June is celebrated as Pride Month, the country has seen a lot of boycotts of the Pride flags and now a community from Hamtramck, Michigan has also banned LGBTQ+ flags from various flagpoles. The city had a number of Pride flags all around for Pride month, which will end on June 30, 2023. However, some communities in Hamtramck have voted to ban the display of these flags from public property completely.

All of this happened on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, during a city council meeting. Council members unanimously voted for the removal of any “religious, ethnic, racial, political, or s*xual orientation group flags.” However, people are still allowed to display these flags on their personal and private property. It basically means that businesses and residents will not be restricted from the same. Additionally, it was reported that the Muslim community in the area also protested the flags in Hamtramck, stating that it contradicted their religious beliefs.

When netizens found out about the decision, they took to social media to express their reactions to the news. They were responding to ProudElephant's tweet about the news.

Social media users shared reactions as a city in the USA bans LGBTQ+ flags during Pride Month. (Image via Twitter)

With the removal of the Pride flag from Hamtramck, the council also voted to display only five flags publicly. These included the American flag, the Michigan flag, and one that represents the native countries of immigrant residents.

Pride Flag ban in Hamtramck sparks heated debate on social media

The decision to ban the display of Pride flags in the city of Hamtramck has ignited a fierce and passionate debate on social media platforms. Netizens from various corners of the internet have taken to various social media platforms to express their reactions.

While some had sarcastic reactions to the ban, others who supported the ban said that they believed that the ban was a "win."

There were also several other people who opposed the decision and said that it was a sad thing that there must have been women who supported the decision too.

Meanwhile, others said that they couldn't imagine the LGBTQ+ community in the city felt, knowing that their elected reps "decided that their existence doesn't matter."

As mentioned earlier, June is celebrated as Pride Month, and this year, a number of brands JCrew, Target, Coach, and even Marvel have faced the heat and calls for boycotts. At the moment, all the Pride and LGBTQ+ flags in the Hamtramck area have been taken down. However, protests against the bans still continue in several areas.

