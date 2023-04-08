On February 24, 2023, during the latest episode of Bam's House hosted by GOT7's BamBam, he invited the YouTuber Poongja as a guest. Among the several conversations they had, at around 10:40, BamBam was asked if he was a fan of someone lately. To this, the GOT7 member replied that it was either aespa's Winter or NewJeans' Haerin. He justified his answer by saying that he found their songs to be healing and that he also liked women with short hair.
A few minutes later, GOT7's BamBam was again shot with a question to choose between Nayeon (from Transit Love) and NewJeans' Haerin. While the idol initially chose Haerin, he immediately rethought his answer, thinking that it would be risky or problematic to say the same since she's still underage.
Netizens express anger at GOT7's BamBam's liking for NewJeans' Haerin
Following his comments about Haerin's age, fans couldn't help but question his intentions. Since many have directed inappropriate comments and opinions to NewJeans and other underage idol groups, fans' concerned reactions are only natural. However, some still wonder if GOT7's BamBam's words were taken out of context.
When Poongja asked who BamBam is a fan of these days, he said:
"I've been a fan of Taeyeon since 2010. But recently I'm into two people. Don't misunderstand, I'm just their fan. Because people are too harsh on idols. Recently I'm into Winter and NewJeans' Haerin. Listening to their songs heals me. It seems like I like girls with bob hair."
Moving on, when Poongja and BamBam started to play an Ideal Type World Cup game where they had to choose a person who matched their type the most between two celebrities. As the game progressed when GOT7's BamBam had to choose between Nayeon and NewJeans' Haerin sparked controversy.
"Haerin? You are talking about NewJeans right? I'll go with Haerin, but she's too young right now so...No, no, because it's dangerous (to say that she's my ideal type). But if it's really out of fandom, I'll chose Haerin."
Following this, Twitter blew up with netizens debating the topic at hand. Fans on hand have been defending GOT7's BamBam expressing how his words were taken out of context and his intentions were misinterpreted. However, many believe that BamBam's words were inappropriate, especially with the mention of Haerin's age.
GOT7's BamBam's agency releases statement warning negative commenters against legal action
On April 8, 2023, following the spurring debate and controversies about BamBam and his comments about NewJeans' Haerin, his agency, ABYSS Company, released an official statement expressing that they'll be taking serious legal action against people who've been commenting negatively about GOT7's BamBam.
Here's what the statement read:
"We are taking legal action against some malicious commenters who wrote and circulated posts and comments based on malicious slander and unfounded fabricated false facts that harm the image and reputation of our artist, BamBam. We are preparing a strong legal response process with the assistance of our legal representative based on various evidence obtained through continuous monitoring and reporting on the spread of malicious posts and comments."
The statement continued:
"Malicious posts and abusive language directed at artists in the name of anonymity are clearlyrcriminal acts. As a result, without any agreement or leniency, the company will seek civil and criminal legal action and will take strict measures to pay a reasonable price for future damage cases, Furthermore as <I GOT7>'s report are of great help, we request active cooperation from those who have information on malicious posts."
ABYSS concluded their statement in an effort to protect GOT7's BamBam, stating:
"We will continue to do our best to protect our artists' rights and interests while not condoning the situation caused by malicious posts made anonymously targeting our artists. We hope that these efforts will contribute to the development of a more mature and healthy Internet culture."
While fans are happy about the actions taken to protect GOT7's BamBam, some still believe that the idol’s comments were inappropriate and problematic. Naturally, debates about the same continue to grow on social media platforms.