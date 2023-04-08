On February 24, 2023, during the latest episode of Bam's House hosted by GOT7's BamBam, he invited the YouTuber Poongja as a guest. Among the several conversations they had, at around 10:40, BamBam was asked if he was a fan of someone lately. To this, the GOT7 member replied that it was either aespa's Winter or NewJeans' Haerin. He justified his answer by saying that he found their songs to be healing and that he also liked women with short hair.

A few minutes later, GOT7's BamBam was again shot with a question to choose between Nayeon (from Transit Love) and NewJeans' Haerin. While the idol initially chose Haerin, he immediately rethought his answer, thinking that it would be risky or problematic to say the same since she's still underage.

i luv hue @gyuhuecode Now what’s with bambam saying she likes haerin but she’s too young… how was even a minor an option bro.. Now what’s with bambam saying she likes haerin but she’s too young… how was even a minor an option bro..

Netizens express anger at GOT7's BamBam's liking for NewJeans' Haerin

Following his comments about Haerin's age, fans couldn't help but question his intentions. Since many have directed inappropriate comments and opinions to NewJeans and other underage idol groups, fans' concerned reactions are only natural. However, some still wonder if GOT7's BamBam's words were taken out of context.

When Poongja asked who BamBam is a fan of these days, he said:

"I've been a fan of Taeyeon since 2010. But recently I'm into two people. Don't misunderstand, I'm just their fan. Because people are too harsh on idols. Recently I'm into Winter and NewJeans' Haerin. Listening to their songs heals me. It seems like I like girls with bob hair."

Moving on, when Poongja and BamBam started to play an Ideal Type World Cup game where they had to choose a person who matched their type the most between two celebrities. As the game progressed when GOT7's BamBam had to choose between Nayeon and NewJeans' Haerin sparked controversy.

"Haerin? You are talking about NewJeans right? I'll go with Haerin, but she's too young right now so...No, no, because it's dangerous (to say that she's my ideal type). But if it's really out of fandom, I'll chose Haerin."

Following this, Twitter blew up with netizens debating the topic at hand. Fans on hand have been defending GOT7's BamBam expressing how his words were taken out of context and his intentions were misinterpreted. However, many believe that BamBam's words were inappropriate, especially with the mention of Haerin's age.

yuyu 🐇 @luvlyeseo btw i was researching this on my own and choose not to support him based on my own moral compass . if i see any bambam stan in my mentions trying to defend this they are getting blocked . this is NOT taken out of context . btw i was researching this on my own and choose not to support him based on my own moral compass . if i see any bambam stan in my mentions trying to defend this they are getting blocked . this is NOT taken out of context .

Kiah ♡ @Jenniesmanduzz There is no excuse for this… Bambam is a grown man, 25 to be exact and is saying that Haerin (A 16 YEAR OLD) is his ideal type.. There is no excuse for this… Bambam is a grown man, 25 to be exact and is saying that Haerin (A 16 YEAR OLD) is his ideal type.. https://t.co/8aLTgkl3iO

dakyni @rou13tte bambam said haerin was his ideal type and then goes on to say that “she’s too young right now.” he knew what he was doing cus if not, why would the comment abt her age even be even there? if he truly wanted to jus imply he was a fan, “she’s too young” was not needed. so gross man bambam said haerin was his ideal type and then goes on to say that “she’s too young right now.” he knew what he was doing cus if not, why would the comment abt her age even be even there? if he truly wanted to jus imply he was a fan, “she’s too young” was not needed. so gross man

anaya @kwntrsgf idk bambam's company suing people isn't really gonna take away the fact that what he said abt haerin was very weird idk bambam's company suing people isn't really gonna take away the fact that what he said abt haerin was very weird 😭

elb. @neluvgyeom ds ♡ // BB3 @ahgadoie kpop fans calling him weird for being a fan of a minor but do these kpop fans realise that they are also a fan of the said minor and actually even worse 🤨 kpop fans calling him weird for being a fan of a minor but do these kpop fans realise that they are also a fan of the said minor and actually even worse 🤨 if you’re going to cancel bambam for saying he likes haerin bc he heals when he listens to their songs then you better cancel everyone and i dont want to see new jeans charting then twitter.com/ahgadoie/statu… if you’re going to cancel bambam for saying he likes haerin bc he heals when he listens to their songs then you better cancel everyone and i dont want to see new jeans charting then twitter.com/ahgadoie/statu…

dee 🪞⁷ 아포방포 @nabikth elle 𓅪 @GOT7isOT7 i don’t understand why fans get triggered when people point out that their fav group’s members debuted too young.. it’s stating the obvious. it’s not like we’re hating on them, so why are u defending the label so hard i don’t understand why fans get triggered when people point out that their fav group’s members debuted too young.. it’s stating the obvious. it’s not like we’re hating on them, so why are u defending the label so hard yall would rather blame the girls then hold your faves accountable. mind you bambam is the one who said those comments about haerin and nwjns were no where mentioned in that show. twitter.com/GOT7isOT7/stat… yall would rather blame the girls then hold your faves accountable. mind you bambam is the one who said those comments about haerin and nwjns were no where mentioned in that show. twitter.com/GOT7isOT7/stat…

GOT7's BamBam's agency releases statement warning negative commenters against legal action

On April 8, 2023, following the spurring debate and controversies about BamBam and his comments about NewJeans' Haerin, his agency, ABYSS Company, released an official statement expressing that they'll be taking serious legal action against people who've been commenting negatively about GOT7's BamBam.

Here's what the statement read:

"We are taking legal action against some malicious commenters who wrote and circulated posts and comments based on malicious slander and unfounded fabricated false facts that harm the image and reputation of our artist, BamBam. We are preparing a strong legal response process with the assistance of our legal representative based on various evidence obtained through continuous monitoring and reporting on the spread of malicious posts and comments."

The statement continued:

"Malicious posts and abusive language directed at artists in the name of anonymity are clearlyrcriminal acts. As a result, without any agreement or leniency, the company will seek civil and criminal legal action and will take strict measures to pay a reasonable price for future damage cases, Furthermore as <I GOT7>'s report are of great help, we request active cooperation from those who have information on malicious posts."

ABYSS concluded their statement in an effort to protect GOT7's BamBam, stating:

"We will continue to do our best to protect our artists' rights and interests while not condoning the situation caused by malicious posts made anonymously targeting our artists. We hope that these efforts will contribute to the development of a more mature and healthy Internet culture."

While fans are happy about the actions taken to protect GOT7's BamBam, some still believe that the idol’s comments were inappropriate and problematic. Naturally, debates about the same continue to grow on social media platforms.

